Psychic Star lives up to the billing in Golconda 1000 Guineas

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s filly Psychic Star, piloted by Vivek G, won the HPSL Golconda 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the Hyderabad Winter Season, here on Sunday, November 24. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Liane Luthria & Miss. Ameeta Mehra.

Vivek confidently positioned his mount in fifth place until the bend and as the field entered the home straight, the talented daughter of Multitude–Psychic Light surged forward effortlessly to take command and pull away for a comfortable victory.

1. MANCHERIAL PLATE (1,200m): POLITICS (Md. Ismail) 1, Exponent (R.S. Jodha) 2, Taaliyah (Mukesh) 3 and Fortune Art (G. Naresh) 4. 3/4, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 15.81s. ₹33 (w), 10, 10 and 11 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 50, SHW: 40 and 14, FP: 109, Q: 61, Tanala: 177. Favourite: Taaliyah. Owner: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

2. WINDSCALE PLATE (1,200m): ZUZA (A. Ashad Asbar) 1, Bestie (Mukesh) 2, Corte Madera (Saqlain) 3 and Double Bubble (Kuldeep Sr.) 4. 4-1/2, Neck and 2. 1m, 15.76s. ₹15 (w), 10, 21 and 12 (p). SHP: 66, THP: 34, SHW: 11 and 21, FP: 112, Q: 91, Tanala: 386. Favourite: Zuza. Owner: Miss. Yashaswi Dilip Galwankar. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

3. HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (Div. II) (1,400m): ANNHILATOR (Kuldeep Singh Sr.) 1, Park Lane (Md. Ismail) 2, City Cruise (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Sadiya (Kuldeep Jr.) 4. 4-3/4, 3-1/2and 1. 1m, 26.87s. ₹13 (w), 10, 18 and 24 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 125, SHW: 10 and 32, FP: 36, Q: 30, Tanala: 228. Favourite: Annhilator. Owners: M/s. Srikanth Badruka, Rama Seshu Eyunni & Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (Div. I) (1,400m): EMPERORS CHARM (L. Alex Rozario) 1, My Challenge (Trevor) 2, Gloria (Akshay K) 3 and Genie (Nakhat) 4. Not run: Nav Lakhaa. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 10-1/4. 1m, 27.59s. ₹44 (w), 11, 10 and 10 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 40, SHW: 25 and 10, FP: 90, Q: 45, Tanala: 141. Favourite: My Challenge. Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta & Mr. Rafaat Hussain. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. ROYAL TERN PLATE (1,600m): DETECTIVE (P. Trevor) 1, Trishul (Ashad Asbar) 2, N R I Ultrapower (Abhay Singh) 3 and Ampere’s Touch (Gaurav) 4. Not run: Golden Gazelle. 5-3/4, 2 and Nose. 1m, 39.41s. ₹18 (w), 10, 10 and 20 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 62, SHW: 35 and 10, FP: 54, Q: 55, Tanala: 176. Favourite: Detective. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus F. Palia & Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

6. LINGAPUR CUP (1,200m): LASHKA (P. Trevor) 1, Ariette (Akshay K) 2, Exclusive Black (Md. Ismail) 3 and Burgundy Black (Mukesh) 4. 2-1/2, 2 and Short Head. 1m, 12.69s. ₹27 (w), 10, 10 and 21 (p). SHP: 26, THP: 47, SHW: 57 and 53, FP: 92, Q: 35, Tanala: 304. Favourite: Ariette. Owners: Col. S.B. Nair & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

7. HPSL GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2) (1,600m): PSYCHIC STAR (Multitude–Psychic Light) (Vivek G) 1, Maigira (Cougar Mountain–Solar Midnight) (Trevor) 2, Star Of Night (Excellent Art–Romantic Star) (Alex Rozario) 3 and Nyx (Dreamfield–Stimulate) (Akshay K) 4. 2-1/4, 3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 38.48s. ₹20 (w), 13, 38 and 21 (p). SHP: 66, THP: 64, SHW: 32 and 47, FP: 210, Q: 112, Tanala: 1,122. Favourite: Psychic Star. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Liane Luthria & Miss. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (Div. III) (1,400m): CLARA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Vital Sign (Alex Rozario) 2, Muaser (P. Ajeeth K) 3 and Reining Queen (Md. Ismail) 4. 5-3/4, 7-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 27.27s. ₹16 (w), 14, 10 and 29 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 32, SHW: 10 and 15, FP: 34, Q: 25, Tanala: 126. Favourite: Clara. Owner: Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jackpot: 70%: 3,246 (77 tkts.) & 30%: 515 (208 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 690 (75 tkts.), (ii) 311 (230 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 126 (241 tkts.), (ii) 305 (43 tkts.), (iii) 153 (195 tkts.).

