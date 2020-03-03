Psychic Force, Psychic Warrior, Simone, Star And Garter and Jersey Legend please
Inner sand:
1200m: Lovely Sierra (Selvaraj) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 60041. In fine trim.
Outer sand:
600m: Cuban (Rajesh B) 43. Shaped well. George Burling (Antony) 46. Easy. Corona Del Corsa (B. Harish) 46.5. Moved freely. Capstone (Rayan) 45. Shaped well. Ozark (Arvind) 44. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star-Arabian Silk) (rb) 46. Easy.
1000m: Jai Vikram (rb), Speaking Of Skies (Shiva K) 1-14.5, 600/44. They finished level. Sweet Kiss (Bhawani S) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Perfect Perfecto (Aliyar) 1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Unyielding (Irvan) 1-15, 600/45.5. Worked well. Perfectgoldenera (Ramesh K) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Jersey Legend (B. Harish), Copper Sunrise (Antony) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Star Citizen (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Worked well. Psychic Warrior (P. Mani) 1-9.5, 600/42. In fine nick. My Vision (Rajesh B) 1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well.
1200m: After Hours (Sai Vamshi) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Rancho (Shiva K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Maintains form. Green Channel (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well. Simone (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Psychic Force (I. Chisty) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Impressed. A 3-y-o (Win Legend-Prize Magic) (Aliyar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Track Striker (Jagadesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Sizzler (Darshan), Formidable Star (Bhawani S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.
1400m: Lycurgus (S. Shareef) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Moved on the bit. Star And Garter (S. John) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A good display. Temple Dancer (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Shaped well.
Gate practice — inner sand:
1200m: Senora Bianca (S. John), Canotia (Antony) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Infinite Spirit (Irvan), a 3-y-o (Top Class-Hallelujah) (Darshan), Highland Nector (I. Chisty) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. First two named were the pick. Success Affair (P. Ramesh), Lightning Charlie (Manjunath) 1-26, (1,200-600) 45. They jumped out well. Desert Gilt (rb), Legend Is Back (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Exaltation (Khurshad), a 3-y-o (Whatsmyscript - Villandry) (S. Hussain) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Mulholland (Selvaraj), Daring Boy (Chetan K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former showed out. Eco Friendly (Ramesh K), Consort Queen (M. Naveen) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. They took a level jump. Queen Of Sands (Shiva K), Naayaab (R. Manish) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out smartly.