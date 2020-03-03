Psychic Force, Psychic Warrior, Simone, Star And Garter and Jersey Legend please

Psychic Force, Psychic Warrior, Simone, Star And Garter and Jersey Legend pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (March 3)

Inner sand:

1200m: Lovely Sierra (Selvaraj) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 60041. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Cuban (Rajesh B) 43. Shaped well. George Burling (Antony) 46. Easy. Corona Del Corsa (B. Harish) 46.5. Moved freely. Capstone (Rayan) 45. Shaped well. Ozark (Arvind) 44. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star-Arabian Silk) (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Jai Vikram (rb), Speaking Of Skies (Shiva K) 1-14.5, 600/44. They finished level. Sweet Kiss (Bhawani S) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Perfect Perfecto (Aliyar) 1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Unyielding (Irvan) 1-15, 600/45.5. Worked well. Perfectgoldenera (Ramesh K) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Jersey Legend (B. Harish), Copper Sunrise (Antony) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Star Citizen (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Worked well. Psychic Warrior (P. Mani) 1-9.5, 600/42. In fine nick. My Vision (Rajesh B) 1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1200m: After Hours (Sai Vamshi) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Rancho (Shiva K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Maintains form. Green Channel (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well. Simone (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Psychic Force (I. Chisty) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Impressed. A 3-y-o (Win Legend-Prize Magic) (Aliyar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Track Striker (Jagadesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Sizzler (Darshan), Formidable Star (Bhawani S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Lycurgus (S. Shareef) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Moved on the bit. Star And Garter (S. John) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A good display. Temple Dancer (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Senora Bianca (S. John), Canotia (Antony) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Infinite Spirit (Irvan), a 3-y-o (Top Class-Hallelujah) (Darshan), Highland Nector (I. Chisty) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. First two named were the pick. Success Affair (P. Ramesh), Lightning Charlie (Manjunath) 1-26, (1,200-600) 45. They jumped out well. Desert Gilt (rb), Legend Is Back (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Exaltation (Khurshad), a 3-y-o (Whatsmyscript - Villandry) (S. Hussain) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Mulholland (Selvaraj), Daring Boy (Chetan K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former showed out. Eco Friendly (Ramesh K), Consort Queen (M. Naveen) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. They took a level jump. Queen Of Sands (Shiva K), Naayaab (R. Manish) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out smartly.