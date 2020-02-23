Psychic Force impresses

BENGALURU:

23 February 2020 17:24 IST

Psychic Force impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Feb 23)

Outer sand

600m: Torosanto (rb) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Mega Ikon (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/45. Shaped well.

1200m: Reczai (rb), Dreams United (Ramesh K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. They moved impressively.

1400m: Aferpi (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Psychic Force (R. Pradeep) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. A fine display.