Psychic Force and Aceros please

Psychic Force and Aceros pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Feb. 9)

Inner sand

1000m: Darahasini (rb) 1-10, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand

600m: Fernet Branca (R. Pradeep), Je Ne Sais Quoi (rb) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Aceros (Srinath) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Varsha (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Flat Out (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Psychic Force (R. Pradeep) 1-11, 600/42. Impressed.

1200m: Anakin (Srinath), Brightside Of Life (Arvind K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead.