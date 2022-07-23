Promise Kept for Karnataka Police Trophy

July 23, 2022 00:30 IST

Promise Kept, who is in fine nick, may score an encore in the Karnataka Police Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (July 23). False rails (width about 5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SHA TIN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Port Of Beauty (6) L.A. Rozario 62, 2. Baroness (11) Angad 61, 3. Red Lucifer (5) Salman K 60, 4. Spirit Dancer (9) Md. Aliyar 59.5, 5. Osibisa (8) Siddaraju 58.5, 6. Golden Time (7) G. Vivek 58, 7. Immortal Guest (3) Ikram A 58, 8. Comeonson (10) S. Saqlain 57.5, 9. Top News (—) (—) 57.5, 10. Chain Of Thoughts (4) Shreyas S 57, 11. Perfect Halo (1) Likith 57 and 12. Regal Force (2) Tousif 53.5.

1. PORT OF BEAUTY, 2. OSIBISA, 3. GOLDEN TIME

2. ABOLINE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. The Strength (1) Vaibhav 61.5, 2. Armory (6) Rajesh K 57, 3. Singhsaab (4) Ajinkya 55, 4. Aguila (8) Trevor 53.5, 5. Peridot (2) Akshay K 53.5, 6. Art Power (3) Vinod Shinde 52.5, 7. The Beginning (7) Arshad 52.5 and 8. Chiraag (5) Nazerul 50.5.

1. AGUILA, 2. CHIRAAG, 3. PERIDOT

3.S.G. MADHUKAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. English Bay (8) Mark 56, 2. Royal Grant (2) Rajesh K 56, 3. Step To Destiny (4) Chethan K 56, 4. Urban Borbon (6) Nazerul 56, 5. Andorra (3) Hindu S 54.5, 6. Gold Multiplier (10) Ajinkya 54.5, 7. Klimt (9) Vinod Shinde 54.5, 8. Mars (7) P.P. Dhebe 54.5, 9. Queenstown (1) Akshay K 54.5 and 10. Stars Above (5) J.H. Arul 54.5.

1. QUEENSTOWN, 2. ANDORRA, 3. KLIMT

4. ABODE OF CLOUDS TROPHY (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Forty Niner (1) Akshay K 56, 2. Quick Witted (9) G. Vivek 56, 3. Randolph (3) Hindu S 56, 4. Sagacious (7) Vishal B 56, 5. The Pirate (5) R. Pradeep 56, 6. Golden Starlet (2) Rajesh K 54.5, 7. Sheer Bliss (6) R. Manjunath 54.5, 8. Slainte (10) Vinod Shinde 54.5, 9. Solid Power (8) Darshan 54.5 and 10. Tripitaka (4) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. TRIPITAKA, 2. FORTY NINER, 3. SOLID POWER

5. KARNATAKA POLICE TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-00: 1. Colonel Harty (3) Angad 62.5, 2. Mountain Lion (1) G. Vivek 62.5, 3. Promise Kept (4) Trevor 59, 4. Capable (7) Siddaraju 58.5, 5. Peyo (5) Vinod Shinde 55.5, 6. In A Breeze (8) Likith 55, 7. Four Wheel Drive (6) Akshay K 54.5 and 8. Almanach (2) P. Surya 50.5.

1. PROMISE KEPT, 2. FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, 2. MOUNTAIN LION

6. MARILINGAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Aztec Queen (5) Akshay K 60.5, 2. Michigan Melody (11) Srinath 60, 3. General Patton (8) S. John 59, 4. Kvasir (12) Salman K 56.5, 5. Powerful Lady (2) J.H. Arul 55.5, 6. Super Gladiator (1) Chethan K 55, 7. Imperial Power (9) Suraj 53.5, 8. Devils Magic (4) Jagadeesh 53, 9. Kay Star (6) Trevor 52.5, 10. Sonata (7) Hindu S 51, 11. Chul Bul Rani (10) P. Surya 50.5 and 12. Caesars Palace (3) Nazerul 50.

1. IMPERIAL POWER, 2. KAY STAR, 3. MICHIGAN MELODY

7. TUDOR JET PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Southern Power (1) Akshay K 62.5, 2. Spectacular (8) Salman K 59, 3. Star Domination (6) M. Naveen 58.5, 4. Embosom (4) P.S. Chouhan 55.5, 5. Noble Ruler (10) Vishal B 55, 6. Shan E Azeem (5) G. Vivek 53, 7. Tyto Alba (2) Rajesh K 52, 8. Sunshine Prince (9) Hindu S 51.5, 9. Princess Aura (7) Nazerul 51 and 10. War Trail (3) Arshad 50.

1. EMBOSOM, 2. SPECTACULAR, 3. SOUTHERN POWER

8. SHA TIN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-30: 1. First Royalist (2) Md. Aliyar 62.5, 2. Triple Alliance (10) Shreyas S 62.5, 3. Speed Seven (9) Likith 62, 4. Frederico (11) Hasib A 61.5, 5. Handsome Rocky (1) Angad 61.5, 6. Luminary Star (8) G. Vivek 61.5, 7. Mega Success (3) L.A. Rozario 60, 8. Sea Blush (5) Ikram A 60, 9. Super Kind (12) Salman K 60, 10. The Omega Man (6) Siddaraju 59.5, 11. Knotty Princess (7) J.H. Arul 59 and 12. Jersey Legend (4) S. Saqlain 58.5.

1. SUPER KIND, 2. SPEED SEVEN, 3. THE OMEGA MAN

Day’s best: QUEENSTOWN

Double: AGUILA — TRIPITAKA

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.