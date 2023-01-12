ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Of Windsor and Single Malt impress

January 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Prince Of Windsor and Single Malt impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Timeless Romance (Farhan Alam) 39. Retains form. Pure For Sure (S. Imran), Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar) 42. They moved well. Majestic Wind (rb) 44. Urged.

800m: Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. Saigon (P. Sai Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Secret Of Love (Inayat), a 3-y-o (Shifting Power - Par Excellence) Koshi Kumar) 1-2, 600/46.5. They finished together.

1000m: Masterpiece (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Handy. Yellow Sapphire (R. Manish), Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. They shaped well. Single Malt (Md. Feroz) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Paris O’Connor (Md. Feroz) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Brotherhood (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Gingersnap (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Eased up. Serdar (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Suryakrishi (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Something Royal (P. Sai Kumar), War Emblem (A.M. Alam) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44.5. They finished level.

1200m: Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-29, (1200-600) 39.5. Eased up.

