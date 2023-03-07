Pride’s Prince shines

March 07, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Mumbai:

Pride’s Prince shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Mar. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rasputin (Mustakim) 37. Moved well. Roll The Dice (Haridas), Mazal (app) 39. They finished level freely.

800m: Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim), Bombay (Aniket) 52, 600/40. They were urged and the former ended two lengths in front.

1000m: Endurance (C. Umesh) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1600/600m 1-9. Moved fluently. Love Warrior (Vinod) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Urged. Fidato (Mustakim), Camille (Aniket) 1-11, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Whatsinaname (C. Umesh) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. Glockchen (C. Umesh) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. Axis (Aniket) 1-11, 600/42. Moved freely. Showman (Mustakim), House Of Lord (Aniket) 1-12, 600/42. Pair easy. Tabriz (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Pride’s Prince (Hamir), Booster Shot (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to finish level.

1400m: Alexandros (J. Chinoy), Chenevix Trench (C. Umesh) 1-42, 600/43. Pair level.