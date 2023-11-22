ADVERTISEMENT

Pride’s Prince excels

November 22, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Pride’s Prince excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 22) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Smart Choice (V. Bunde) 41. Easy. She’s A Teaser (app) 1200/600m 41. Easy. The Godfather (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy. Star Romance (V. Bunde) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Cellini (P. Shinde) 57, 600/44. Easy. Thrilling (Shelar) 1600/800m 56. Easy. Bubbly Boy (Neeraj) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Giant King (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Mirae (Mustakim) 55, 600/42. Pressed. Wild Hammer (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pushed.

1000m: Supernatural (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Urged. Rubik Star (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Littorio (P.S. Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Pride’s Prince (Srinath), Away She Goes (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

Noted on November 21: Inner sand: 600m: Son Of A Gun (J. Chinoy) 41. Easy. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Priceless Art (Mustakim), Trillionaire (J. Chinoy) 41. Pair level.

800m: Eiffel Tower (Srinath), Mastery (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. Both were pushed and the former was one length superior. Zuccaro (P.S. Chouhan), Sunburst (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/42. Former is in good shape. 1000m: Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

