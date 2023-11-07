Pride’s Angel shines

November 07, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Pune:

Pride’s Angel shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Buckley (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Toscana (Zameer), Over The Line (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Former was one length superior.

1000m: Pride’s Angel (V. Bunde), Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-5, 800/54, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Alpha Domino (Shelar), Encantamento (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/41. They moved level freely. Geographique (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/41. Moved fluently.