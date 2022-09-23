Races

Pride’s Angel and Vincent Van Gogh show out

Pride’s Angel and Vincent Van Gogh showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Super Girl (T.S. Jodha) 37. Moved freely. Right To Privacy (Neeraj) 41. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 35. Stretched.

800m: Karanveer (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Easy. Liberation (Jaykumar), Crowning Jewel (Bhawani) 55, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Doc Martin (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Vincent Van Gogh (Sandesh) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Note.

1200m: Pride’s Angel (Sandesh), Kirkines (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior.


