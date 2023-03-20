Pride’s Angel and Successor impress

March 20, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Mumbai:

Pride’s Angel and Successor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Emerald Queen (Nazil) 39. Moved fluently. Liam (Mosin) 41. Easy.

800m: Strauss (Santosh Raj) 56, 600/41. Easy. Market King (V. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Cellini (Mosin) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan), Livermore (N.B. Kuldeep) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Raffaello (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Ashwa Bravo (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Dangerous (Kaviraj), Euphoric (Dashrath) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Former finished a distance ahead. Amber Knight (Peter), Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front. Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Successor (Vinod) 1-2, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively.

1200m: Pride’s Angel (V. Bunde) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Excelled. Dream Alliance (Neeraj), Fancy Nancy (Gore) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former easily finished six lengths ahead. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 1-27, 600/44.

Race track: 1000m: Ataash (Shelar), Koenig (Mosin) 1-5, 800/50, 600/35. They moved level freely. Empower (Shelar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well. Inishmore (Shelar) 1-2, 600/35. Moved well. Superimpose (Ajinkya), Midsummer Star (V. Jodha) 1-3, 600/35. They moved neck and neck freely. Phanta (Mustakim), Bombay (Aniket) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Former finished well clear. Roll The Dice (Mustakim), Northern Singer (Aniket) 1-00, 800/48, 600/35. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Destroyer (Nazil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Jumped out well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Zaza (Parmar), Gimme (Daman) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Wanderlust (Peter), Bubbly Boy (V. Bunde) and Light Of Life (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Wanderlust finished three lengths in front of others. Collateral (Ajinkya), Operation Finale (V. Jodha) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level. Blaze Carson (rb), Nelson River (Gore) 1-12, 600/45. Former trounced the latter.

Mock race noted on March 19:

Race track: 1200m: Mojito (Parmar), Coeur De Lion (Mustakim), Serrano (Neeraj), Vincent Van Gogh (T.S. Jodha), Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha), Exuma (D.A. Naik), Lively Mister (V. Bunde) and Axis (Aniket) 1-11, 600/35. Won by: 3/4, 5 and 1.