Pride’s Angel and Baby Bazooka impress

January 27, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Mumbai

Pride’s Angel and Baby Bazooka impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 27) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 39. Moved fluently. Roderic O’ Connor/Isn’t She Special (rb), Roll The Dice (rb) 40. Former was two lengths better.

800m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Shamrock (Suraj Narredu) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Imperial Power (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Hela (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Moved impressively. Beyond Measure (Shelar) 1-9, 600/40. Worked well. Monarchy (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Good. Booster Shot (V. Bunde), Golden Glow (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj), Flying Visit (Hamir) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former better. Habibi (Vinod) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Winter Agenda (Gagandeep), Exemplify (Nirmal) 1-10, 600/41. They moved freely.

1400m: Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-37, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.