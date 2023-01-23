ADVERTISEMENT

Pride’s Angel and Alpha Gene please

January 23, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

Mumbai: Pride’s Angel and Alpha Gene pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Nobility (Dhebe), Moonshot (Parmar) 40. They ended level.

800m: Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1800m: Mojito (Parmar) 2-13, 1000/1-12, 600/43 . Easy.

Race track: 600m: Faldo (Zameer) 34. Moved well. All For One (rb) 41. Pushed.

1400m: Alpha Gene (Shelar) 1-33, 1000/1-4, 600/37. Moved attractively. Gate practice:

Inner sand: 800m: Mi Arion (Mosin), Ashford (Vishal) and Dashmesh Dancer (Shubham) 53, 600/41. Mi Arion finished five lengths ahead of the rest. Flying Visit (Shelar) 52, 600/40. Pushed. Reminiscence (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. She Is On Fire (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Enabler (Peter) 54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Booster Shot (Vishal), Golden Glow (Hamir) and Clap Your Hands (Ajinkya) 53, 600/41. First and second names finished six lengths ahead of the last name.

