Priceless Ruler reigns in main event

Priceless Ruler (Nakhat Singh up) won the Bourbon King Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (April 24). The winner is owned by Mr. K. Muthuvellayan and trained by R. Foley.

1. OOTY LAKE HANDICAP (1,200m), 6-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: QUEEN SUPREME (R. Manish) 1, Street Cat (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Pragmatic (Nazar Alam) 3 and Mulligan (Surya Prakash) 4. 10, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 17.46s. Owner: Mr. N. Sridhar. Trainer: Vishesh.

2. MINT APPROACH HANDICAP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: PAPAL DECREE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Golden Streak (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Icy River (Surya Prakash) 3 and Sunday Warrior (P. Koushik) 4. Hd, nose and 10 1/2. 1m, 18.80s. Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: M.J. Mckeown.

3. OASIS STAR PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): GLORIOUS LEGEND (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Eagle Prince (Nakhat Singh) 2, Bohemian Grandeur (Rajendra Singh) 3 and War Emblem (B.R. Kumar) 4. 1/2, 6-3/4 and 2. 1m, 24.18s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph, Trainer: Sebastian.

4. YOUR ROYAL MAJESTY HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: THAT’S MY CLASS (K.V. Baskar) 1, Thomas Hardy (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Butterfly (Rayan Ahmed) 3 and Starlight (Manikandan) 4. 2-1/4, shd and 3/4. 1m, 17.13s. Owner: Mr. Sundar Varghese. Trainer: Ajith Kumar.

5. BOURBON KING HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 60 to 85: PRICELESS RULER (Nakhat Singh) 1, Hebron (B.R. Kumar) 2, Night Hunt (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Wakeful (Surya Prakash) 4. 3/4, 2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 21.84s. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. YOUR ROYAL MAJESTY HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: MAGICAL WISH (Surya Prakash) 1, Namaqua (P. Koushik) 2, Branka (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Kings Show (R. Manish) 4. 4-3/4, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 16.19s. Owner: Mr. Rapar’s Galloping Stars. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

7. TATIANA HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: WELCOME WINNER (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Perfect Support (Ram Nandan) 2, Brilliant Script (K.V. Baskar) 3 and Inkonito (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Not run: My Triumph and Sea Script. 9-1/4, nk and lnk. 1m, 45.09s. Owners: Mr. C.R. Bala Kumar & Mr. A. Manickam. Trainer: Mandanna.

8. BOAT HOUSE HANDICAP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: SIFAN (Surya Prakash) 1, Propahlady (Nakhat Singh) 2, Heart Of Gold (Shahar Babu) 3 and Haran (R. Manish) 4. Not run: Arazan’s Diamond. 5, 1-1/4 and dist. 1m, 32.55s. Owner and trainer: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani.