Priceless Ruler, Illustrious Ruler, Grandiose, Namaqua and Namak Halaal Impress

October 26, 2022 18:34 IST

Priceless Ruler, Illustrious Ruler, Grandiose, Namaqua and Namak Halaal Impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 26).

Outer sand: 600m: Sovereign Power (Farhan Alam) 47. Lord Of Turf (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Fit. Innisbrook (S. Kamble) 43. Easy. Oberon (rb) 42. Niggled. Air Warrior (rb) 41. Pushed. Star Templar (Rajendra Singh) 43.5. Easy.

1000m: Star Of Royalty (Farid Ansari)) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Haran (B. Dharshan), Three Of A Kind (rb) 1-11. 800/57, 600/44. Former finished three lengths in front. Sheer Elegance (Khet Singh) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. In good condition. Platini (Khet Singh) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Looming (rb), Made In Heaven (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

Inner sand: 600m: Renzaccio (L.A. Rozario) 40. In good shape. Benin Bronze (rb) 42. Extended. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 37.5. Moved on the bit. Felix (rb) 42. In good shape. Lady Zeen (rb) 41. Good. Daiyamondo (rb) 43.5. Easy. Antigua (rb) 43.5. Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari) 39. Fully extended. Happiness (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 44.5. They moved freely.

800m: Blue Sapphire (rb), Wonder Blaze (L.A. Rozario) 1-0, 600/45. They were easy. Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 48, 600/36. Moved fluently. Butterfly (rb) 57.5, 600/42. Handy. Moriset (S. Kamble), Allabout Cecil (S.A. Amit) 1-2.5, 600/46. Former finished two lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Thunderbay) (rb), Little Wonder (rb) 59, 600/44. Former finished a length in front. Angelino (rb), Vayu (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Autumn Shower (rb) 55, 600/40. Unextended.

1000m: Namaqua (L.A. Rozario) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Emperor Ashoka (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44. Easy. Grandiose (L.A. Rozario) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Strode out well. My Opinion (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Princess Saaraa (M.S. Deora) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Worked well. Musanda (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. In good condition. Epistoiary (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. ungledreams (rb) 1-12, 800/48, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Raisina (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-12, 80058, 600/43.5. Well in hnad. Arc De Triomphe (M.S. Deora) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Missoni) (rb), Run Happy Run (B. Dharshan) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. They were easy and level. Namak Halaal (rb) 1-4, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Impressed. Winning Legacy (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Moved freely. Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (rb), Miss Alure (S. Kamble) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. They were easy. A Wink Annda Smile (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. In good shape. Chaposa Springs (S. Kamble), Pappa Rich (M.S. Deora) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. They moved well. I Want It All (rb), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Island Dreams) (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. They are in fine trim. Cairo (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Handy.

1200m: Be Calm (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Gods Plan (Khet Singh) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Gallantry (M. Bhaskar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/55, 600/39.5. Moved well. Illustriouos Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Aviothic (Inayat), Desert Star (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Latter started four lengths behind and ended level.