Priceless Ruler bags the Mount Everest Handicap

ADVERTISEMENT

Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari up) won the Mount Everest Handicap (1,100m), the main event of the races held here on Saturday (Oct. 8). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable trust and trained by R. Foley.

Trainer Sebastian saddled four winners and Jockey Yash Narredu won three races on the day.

1. DECORUM HANDICAP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: DANCING QUEEN (Inayat) 1, Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 2, Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 3 and Salvador (S. Saqlain) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 17.17s. Rs. 22 (w), 10, 26 and 47 (p), SHP: 58, FP: 151, Q: 141, Tla: 1,730.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owners: Mr. V.C. Narasimha Reddy, M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm & Mrs. Malathi Reddy. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. RANDOM HARVEST HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SUPREME DANCE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Zucardi (Akshay Kumar) 2, Turf Melody (Yash Narredu) 3 and Bohemian Star (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Not run: Daiyamondo and Tudor Crown. 4-1/4, 3-1/2 and 5-3/4. 1m 15.00s. Rs. 75 (w), 23, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 308, Q: 56, Tla: 446.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. RANDOM HARVEST HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: RUBERT (Yash Narredu) 1, Angavai (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Royal Monarch (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Hd, 3-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 15.63s. Rs. 33 (w), 11, 14 and 32 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 118, Q: 48. Tla: 1,742.

Owners: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Sukhveer Singh Samra. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. BELLRUE HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: SUPREME RUNNER (Yash Narredu) 1, Glorious Symphony (C. Brisson) 2, Royal Pearl (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Amber Lightning (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 2-1/4, nose and lnk. 1m 30.15s. Rs.15 (w), 12, 17 and 14 (p), SHP: 105. FP: 140, Q: 103, Tla: 221.

Owner: Mr. Daulat Chhabria. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. BELLRUE HANDICAP ( Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over rated 20 to 45: ROYAL TREASURE (Yash Narredu) 1, Wisaka (S. Kamble) 2, Chaitanya (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Turf Beauty (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 4-1/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 29.44s. Rs. 23 (w), 15, 14 and 38 (p), SHP: 61, FP: 195, Q: 65, Tla: 1,350.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. COMANCHE HANDICAP (1,000m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (no whip): THOMAS HARDY (S. Saqlain) 1, Beethovan (C. Brisson) 2, Embrace (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Demerara (Angad) 4. 2-1/4, 3/4 and nk. 1m 2.36s. Rs.19 (w), 20, 42 and 18 (p), SHP: 162, FP: 278, Q: 173, Tla: 887.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

7. MOUNT EVEREST HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85, (out station horses eligible): PRICELESS RULER (Farid Ansari) 1, Fun Storm (L.A. Rozario) 2, Gallantry (C. Brisson) 3 and Lordship (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 7.99s. Rs. 38 (w), 16, 14, and 20 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 159, Q: 147, Tla: 944.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

8. STATE BANK HANDICAP (1,200m) rated 40 to 65: DARK SON (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Augusta (Akshay Kumar) 2, Empress Eternal (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Annexed (S.A. Amit) 4. 2, nose and 1-1/2. 1m 15.18s. Rs. 29 (w), 19 and 15, SHP: 29, FP: 108, Q: 53, Tla: 553.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

1st Tr: Rs. 383 (82 tkts), 2nd Tr: Rs. 265 (172 tkts), Mini Jkt: Rs. 725 (43 tkts) Jkt: Rs. 790 (178 tkts) Runner up: Rs. 107 (562 tkts).