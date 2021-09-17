Priceless Ruler and Grand Royal impress

Priceless Ruler and Grand Royal impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 17).

Outer sand: 800m: Eagle Bluff (Ishwar Singh) 58.5, 600/44. Urged.

Inner sand: 600m: Catalyst (rb) 41.5. Extended. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 36. Moved fluently. Baby Bazooka (S. Sunil) (1,200-600) 44. Easy.

800m: My Triumph (rb), Apache Outlaw (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Former was too good for his companion. Grand Royal (Shyam Kumar) 52.5, 600/37.5. Strode out well. Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 47.5. 600/36. An excellent display.

1000m: Prince Purple (rb), Wonder Walk (C. Brisson) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47. They moved freely and finished together. Zucardi (C. Brisson), Royal Symbol (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48. They were easy. Farewell (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44.5. Handy. Apsara Star (C. Umesh) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/47. Eased up.

1200m: Knotty Dancer (K. Mukesh Kumar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Brilliant Script (Koshi Kumar) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Protea (C. Brisson) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Retains form.