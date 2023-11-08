Priceless Gold, Peyo and Art Of Romance shine

November 08, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Priceless Gold, Peyo and Art Of Romance shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Limited Edition (B. Paswan) 40. Pleased. Super Sapphire (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 40.5. They are in fine trim. Tankinika (rb), Pharazon (Rozario) 40. They moved impressively.

1000m: Own Legacy (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Amstrong (Tousif) 45.5. Easy. Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 44.5. Worked well.

1000m: Forty Niner (Tousif) 1-14.5, 600/46. In fine trim. Noble Ruler (Jagadeesh) 1-16, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Southern Power (Tousif) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Bourbon Bay (Jagadeesh), Quick Witted (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths in front. Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Impressed. Priceless Gold (Suraj), Peyo (Shinde) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. They moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Never Give In (Antony) 1-27, (1,200-600) 44.5. Jumped out well. Southern Force (Tousif), Super Hero (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished distance ahead. Art Of Romance (Ashok), Phoenomenon (Tousif) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand — Nov 7:

600m: Domina (R. Pradeep) 42. Moved attractively.

1000m: Aircraft (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.