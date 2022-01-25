Priceless Gold obliges in main event

Rajesh Narredu-trained Priceless Gold (Suraj Narredu up) won the Bangalore Race Course 159th Year Commemoration Trophy, the chief event of the races held here on Tuesday (Jan 25). The winner is owned by Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by. Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole and Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/S. DT Racing & Breeding LLP. Jockey Suraj Narredu won three races on the day.

The results: 1. LUNI PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25: LANTANA (S. John) 1, Dream Chaser (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Livisilla (Vishal Bunde) 3 and Royal Thunder (Akshay K) 4. Not run: Knotty Princess. 1-1/2, 3 and 1-3/4. 1m, 39.57s. ₹54 (w), 20, 19 and 12 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 74, FP: 626, Q: 273, Trinella: 2,297 and 626, Exacta: 7,624 and 16,337. Favourite: Livisilla. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey, Mr. Mukul a. Sonawala & M/S. DT Racing & Breeding LLP. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

2. LAKSHMANA TIRTHA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: GENERAL PATTON (S. John) 1, Raven Rock (Jagadeesh) 2, Commandpost (Angad) 3 and Stone House (Shreyas Singh) 4. Not run: Mr Humble. 3-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.74s. ₹23 (w), 15 and 28 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 56, FP: 81, Q: 61, Trinella: 842 and 627, Exacta: 2,334 and 593. Favourite: General Patton. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria & Mr. Gurpal Singh. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

3. GATEWAY OF INDIA PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: FOUR WHEEL DRIVE (Srinath) 1, Pink Jasmine (Akshay K) 2, Electric Blue (Arshad) 3 and Sacrament (Shane Gray) 4. 2, Shd and 1/2. 1m, 37.96s. ₹34 (w), 15, 13 and 16 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 48, FP: 130, Q: 77, Trinella: 429 and 184, Exacta: 1,162 and 614. Favourite: Four Wheel Drive. Owners: Mr. Akshay Karan, Mr. Syed Nawas Hussain & Mr. V. Krishna Das. Trainer: S. Dominic.

4. TETRASOFT BANGALORE WINTER MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o (Terms): IMPERIAL POWER (Suraj) 1, Disruptor (Akshay K) 2, Forseti (Darshan) 3 and Stormy Ocean (Srinath) 4. 6-1/4, 4-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 12.80s. ₹17 (w), 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 37, FP: 38, Q: 21, Trinella: 139 and 70, Exacta: 177 and 37. Favourite: Imperial Power. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: S. Narredu.

5. SRIKANTADATTA NARASIMHARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): STAR GLORY (Suraj) 1, Place Vendome (Trevor) 2, Tranquilo (Srinath) 3 and Chinky Pinky (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Desert Dance. 1-1/4, 4-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 13.65s. ₹21 (w), 12, 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 31, FP: 42, Q: 22, Trinella: 66 and 47, Exacta: 805 and 570. Favourite: Star Glory. Owner: Mrs. Rohini Thuppal. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. BANGALORE RACE COURSE 159th YEAR COMMEMORATION TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): PRICELESS GOLD (Suraj) 1, Electra (Antony) 2, Northern Alliance (Dhanu Singh) 3 and Automatic (A. Qureshi) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and Nk. 1m, 38.16s. ₹14 (w), 12 and 25 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 30, FP: 48, Q: 54, Trinella: 98 and 49, Exacta: 400 and 289. Favourite: Priceless Gold. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole and Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/S. DT Racing & Breeding LLP. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. C. NARAYANA REDDY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: WHIZZO (Jagadeesh) 1, Caracas (Akshay K) 2, Garamond (Trevor) 3 and Ombudsman (Neeraj) 4. 1-1/4, Lnk and 3. 1m, 25.18s. ₹63 (w) 19, 18 and 11 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 57, FP: 367, Q: 314, Trinella: 692 and 290, Exacta: 9,082 and 6,487. Favourite: Garamond. Owners: Mr. Clinton Miller, Mr. Sujay Chandrahas & Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

8. LAKSHMANA TIRTHA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: CAPABLE (Sai Kumar) 1. Golden Vision (S. Hussain) 2, Gypsy (Ikram Ahmed) 3 and Morganite (Shreyas Singh) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 13.51s. ₹50 (w), 16, 25 and 19 (p), SHP: 69, THP: 45, FP: 681, Q: 290, Trinella: 5,393 and 770, Exacta: 7,667 and 4,107. Favourite: Copper Sunrise. Owner: Mr. G.S. Reddy. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹2,824 (21 tkts.); Runner-up: 193 (132 tkts.); Treble (i): 99 (63 tkts.); (ii): 484 (17 tkts.).