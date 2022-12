Priceless Gold impresses

December 22, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Priceless Gold impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 22).

Inner sand:

1000m: English Bay (A. Imran) 1-6.5, 600/39. In fine nick.

1200m: Bimaran Casket (B. Paswan) 1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Maintains form.

Outer sand:

1000m: Fondness Of You (Prabhakaran), Born King (Khurshad) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Step To Destiny (B. Paswan) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

1200m: Lex Luthor (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Crown Consort (Shinde), Hoofed Wonder (Prabhakaran) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Priceless Gold (Shinde) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Elpenor (P. Trevor), Sian (R. Pradeep), Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) and Rochelle (S. Shareef) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 52. Elpenor impressed. Mega Success (Jagadeesh), She’s Innocent (Chetan K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Kings Speech (P. Mani) 1-35, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out smartly.