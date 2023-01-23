Priceless Gold for the Qutab Shahi Million

January 23, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 22, 2023 06:06 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Rajesh Narredu’s ward Priceless Gold should score over his rivals in the Qutab Shahi Million, the chief event of Monday’s (Jan. 23) races.

1. BHUPALPALLY PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.45p.m.: 1. Ice Blue (1) Aneel 56, 2. Only The Brave (2) Santosh Raj 56, 3. Shadow Of The Moon (5) Kiran Naidu 56, 4. Smart Striker (6) B. Nikhil 56, 5. Original Sin (4) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 6. Planet Super (7) D.S. Deora 54.5, 7. Vijaya (3) Ashad Asbar 54.5 and 8. Windsor (8) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. WINDSOR, 2. ORIGINAL SIN, 3. ICE BLUE

2. KING’S CROWN PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 2.15: 1. Kingston (3) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Bedford (1) Santosh Raj 55.5, 3. Xfinity (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 4. Ayr (4) Akshay Kumar 54, 5. Stunning Force (2) Sonu Kumar 54 and 6. Red Snaper (5) Afroz Khan 53.

1. STUNNING FORCE, 2. AYR, 3. BEDFORD

3. MEDCHAL PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.45: 1. Ivanhoe (9) Kuldeep S 60, 2. Master Touch (5) Akshay Kumar 55, 3. Mireya (6) B.Nikhil 55, 4. Royal Pal (2) R.S. Jodha 55, 5. Reining Queen (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 6. Riffa (3) G. Naresh 52, 7. Cape Town (8) D.S. Deora 51.5, 8. Delhi Heights (4) Surya Prakash 51.5 and 9. Blue Brigade (1) Rafique Sk. 51.

1. IVANHOE, 2. MASTER TOUCH, 3. REINING QUEEN

4. BRAVE HUNTER CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.15: 1. Thanks (4) Kuldeep S 60, 2. True Icon (6) B. Nikhil 56, 3. Barbet (5) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 4. Star Racer (7) Surya Prakash 53.5, 5. Rhythm Selection (3) Md. Ismail 53, 6. Strauss (1) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 7. Wind Sprite (8) Afroz Khan 52.5 and 8. Wallop And Gallop (2) Gaurav 51.

1. STRAUSS, 2. BARBET, 3. THANKS

5. BONZER CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Superstellar (2) Kuldeep S 60, 2. N R I Ultrapower (7) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Special And Thong (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 4. Resurgence (1) Surya Prakash 52, 5. Role Model (5) B. Nikhil 51.5, 6. Lady Danger (4) D.S. Deora 51 and 7. Survivor (3) Ajay Kumar 50.5.

1. N R I ULTRAPOWER, 2. SUPERSTELLAR, 3. SURVIVOR

6. QUTAB SHAHI MILLION (1,600m) (Terms), 4-y-o and upward, 4.15: 1. Priceless Gold (5) Yash Narredu 57.5, 2. Bellator (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54, 3. Watch My Stride (2) Akshay Kumar 53, 4. Black Onyx (3) D.S. Deora 51.5 and 5. Beauty Blaze (4) P. Sai Kumar 50.

1. PRICELESS GOLD, 2. WATCH MY STRIDE, 3. BLACK ONYX

7. NARAYANPET PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.45: 1. City Of Blessing (8) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. General Atlantic (5) Gaurav Singh 60, 3. Top In Class (10) Akshay Kumar 58, 4. Angelita (20 Ashad Asbar 57, 5. Sun Dancer (4) Rafique Sk. 55.5, 6. Beauty Flame (9) Santosh Raj 55, 7. Campania (6) Afroz Khan 55, 8. Show Me Your Walk (11) Abhay Singh 54.5, 9. Southern Act (3) Md. Ismail 52, 10. Painted Apache (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51.5 and 11. Team Player (7) Surya Prakash 51.5.

1. TOP IN CLASS, 2. GENERAL ATLANTIC, 3. TEAM PLAYER

Day’s Best: TOP IN CLASS

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.