Priceless Gold claims the Nilgiris Gold Cup

Trainer Rajesh Narredu's ward Priceless Gold ridden by Suraj Narredu won the Nilgiris Gold Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Monday (Oct. 3). The winner is owned by Poonawalla Racing & Breeding rep. by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/S. DT Racing & Breeding.

1. STAR OF GWALIOR HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: CURRENT VIEW (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Maranello (R. Manish) 2, Kings Walk (Yash Narredu) 3 and Glorious Legend (Inayat) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 14.69s.

Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. NASRULLAH HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (out station horses eligible): OUI SAUVAGE (S. Kamble) 1, Ayur Shakti (B. Dharshan) 2, Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 3 and Grandiose (S.A. Amit) 4. 1-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 12.89s.

Owners: M/s. Gainsville Stud & Agl. Farm, Mr. Kishore Rungta, Adhiraj Singh Jodha & M/s. Jai-Govind Stud Agricultural Farm. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

3. OOTY JUVENILES SPRINT TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o (Terms): STAR ROMANCE (Yash Narredu) 1, Andorra (A. Sandesh) 2, Berrettini (S. Kamble) 3 and Shivaratri (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Nk, 5-3/4 and 2. 1m 13.30s.

Owners: Mr. Prem F Vazirani, Mr. Suresh G. Advani, Mrs. B.E. Saldanha & M/s. Stride Livestock. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. NILGIRIS GOLD CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): PRICELESS GOLD (Suraj Narredu) 1, Historian (S. Kamble) 2, My Opinion (Yash Narredu) 3 and Emelda (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3-1/2, 2-1/4 and 4-3/4. 1m 38.52s.

Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding rep. by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/S. DT Racing & Breeding. Trainer: R. Narredu.

5. ARDENT KNIGHT HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: LAKSHANAM (Yash Narredu) 1, Dark Son (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Ignorance Is Bliss (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Hallucinate (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1/2, 2-1/2 and 2. 1m 28.04s.

Owner: M/s. Pratap Racecitement. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. DARK LEGEND PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 5-00: CAPE WICKHAM (A. Sandesh) 1, Zaneta (Yash Narredu) 2, Laudree (C. Brisson) 3 and Safety (P. Sai Kumar) 4. not run: Soul Message. 2, 3-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 28.43s.

Owner: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.