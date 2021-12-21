Priceless Beauty, Vibrant Approach, Royal Commander and Azeria impress

Priceless Beauty, Vibrant Approach, Royal Commander and Azeria impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec.

21).

Outer sand

600m: Sea Script (Sham Kumar), Chief Commander (Inayat) 47. They were easy. My Kingdom (M. Bhaskar) 46. Nymeria (Stephen Raj) 42. Fully Extended. Branka (R. Manish) 43.5. Moved freely. Blind Love (Ishwar Singh), Lady Zeen (Shaliyar Khan) 44. Former better.

800m: Oui Savage (M.S. Deora) 58, 600/43.5. Handy. Muktsar’s Brave (rb), Feni (Kuldeep Singh) 1-1, 600/45. Latter moved better and finished in front. A 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Sinai) (Manikandan), Wisaka (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Latter finished five lengths in front. The Mentalist (Kuldeep Singh) 57.5, 600/43. In good shape. Welcome Winner (rb), Reckoning (B. Darshan) 59, 600/44. Single Mall (Manikandan), Bring It On (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Former finished well in front. Fast Car (rb), Charliez Angel (R. Manish) 57, 600/42.5. Former finished well ahead. Mezcal (Md. Feroz), Rubirosa (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Roman Senator (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

Inner sand

600m: Conscious Keeper (Shahar Babu) 44.5. Easy. Golden Marina (M. Bhaskar) 41.5. Shaped well. Price Striker (A. Ayaz Khan) 44. Handy. Royal Commander (Farid Ansari) 38.5. In fine nick. Moresco (P. Vikram) 46.5. Sentosa (Koshi Kumar) 46.5. Easy. Solinari (M. Bhaskar) 47. Propahlady (Shyam Kumar) 40.5, Stretched out well. Nightjar (Rajendra Singh), a 2-y-o (Excelebration - Timeless Love) (Farid Ansari) 40.5. They were extended and the former finished in front. Driftwood Pacific (Stephen Raj) 41. Pushed. Carreno (rb), Still I Rise (rb) 46.5. Judy Blue Eyes (rb) 38.5. In fine fettle.

800m: Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Artic Star (A. Ayaz Khan), Spirit Of Zion (rb) 57.5, 600/42. They stretched out well. Bella Amor (rb) 1-2, 60047. Ribolla Gialla (Sai Vamsi), Winter Glow (Ramandeep) 1-1.5, 600/46. They finished together.

1000m: Vibrant Approach (R. Manish). 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/38. Moved fluently. Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Azeria (Sai Vamsi) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. My Call (Sai Vamsi), Avancia (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44. Former finished three lengths in front. Big Treasure (P. Sai Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Priceless Beauty (rb), Lady Mimi (S. Kamble) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Former caught the eye.

Gate practice

Inner sand

1000m: Cartel (rb), Jawai (Kuldeep Singh), Sporting Spirit (B. Darshan) 1-5.5. Cartel jumped smartly and finished in front. Dark Son (Nikhil Naidu), Off Shore Breeze (Farhan Alam) 1-6.5. They took a good jump, latter finished well in front. Catalyst (Rajendra Singh), Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 1-5.5. They jumped out well. Maranello (rb), Canary Wharf (R. Manish), Angavai (Kuldeep Singh) 1-8.5. Maranello jumped out smartly and outpaced companions. Desert Storm (Shahar Babu), Cineraria (Manikandan) 1-7.5. They jumped out well. Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu), Glorious Grace (Farhan Alam), Glorious Evensong (Inayat) 1-5.6. First two named jumped out well. Super Girl (Sai Vamsi), Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar), Chaposa Springs (Manikandan) 1-4.2. The trio took a good jump. Royal Monarch (Shyam Kumar), Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari), Majestic Charmer (Rajendra Singh) 1-9.6. They were slow at the jump. Coup De Etait (rb), Catelyn (R. Manish), Live By Night (Kuldeep Singh) 1-4.4. Live By Night did not raise a gallop after the jump. Magical Wish (Ramandeep), Star Twist (Ishwar Singh) 1-7.2. They jumped out well. Starscript (Santosh G), Raisina (M.S. Deora) 1-17.6. After a level jump they were eased up. Carnoustie (rb), Star Ranking (Md. Feroz) 1-6.6. They took a good jump. Herring (M.S. Deora) Military Regiment (N. Jodha) 1-14.5. They jumped out well and were eased up. Django (rb), Gangster (rb) 1-7.4. They took a smart jump, former finished well ahead. Dazzling Princess (Manikandan), Chanakya (rb), Secret Of Love (Sai Vamsi) 1-10.2. The trio took a good jump. Queen Of Venice (Inayat), Paris O’Connor (Farhan Alam) Royal Falcon (Nikhil Naidu) 1-7.6. Paris O’Connor and Royal Falcon missed the jump. Star Chieftain (Rajendra Singh), Star Of Royalty (Farid Ansari) 1-10.5. Former jumped out well. Roses In My Dreams (rb), Henrietta (R. Manish), Spicy Star (Stephen Raj) 1-5.6. The trio jumped out well.