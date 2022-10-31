Priceless Beauty, Storm Breaker, Pense’e, Cheval Blanc, Albinus and Kings Walk excel

Priceless Beauty, Storm Breaker, Pense’e, Cheval Blanc, Albinus and Kings Walk excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 31).

Outer sand: 600m: Bhairava’s Queen (rb) 45.5. Roger O’More (rb) 43.

800m: Santa Clara (M.S. Deora) 58, 600/42. Unextended. Ganton (Farhan Alam), Anatolia (rb) 55, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Rubirosa (rb), Bienfaisant (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Cheval Blanc (rb) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Dear Lady (rb), Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Martingale (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/44. Eased up. Albinus (rb) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/42. He moved well within himself.

Inner sand: 600m: Windermere (S. Kamble) 47.5. Easy. Be Calm (rb) 43.5. Easy. Arc De Triomphe (P.S. Kaviraj) 46. Easy.

800m: Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 54, 600/40. Moved on the bit. A 3-yo (Fiero - Forty Christina) (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (Yash Narredu) 1-0.5, 600/45. They finished level.

1000m: Walking Brave (rb) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Worked well. Priceless Beauty (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. They pleased. La Jefa (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Eased up. Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Skylight (S. Imran), Magnetism (rb), Kundavai (R. Manish) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. A fit trio. Ignition (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. In good shape. Cairo (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Asio (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (Yash Narredu) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished together. Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj), Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy, former finished three lengths in front. Strombosis (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Handy. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Planet Venus (S. Kabdhar) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They were easy. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (S. Imran), Durango (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45. They ended level. Lionel (Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. Good.

1200m: Pense’e (Mudassar) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Moved well. Lady Mimi (M. Bhaskar) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. In fine nick.