Prevalent Force wins Guindy Gold Cup

Darius trained-Prevalent Force (David Egan astride) claimed the Guindy Gold Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Nov. 29). The winner is owned by Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Jockey Akshay Kumar and trainer B. Suresh scored a treble each.

1. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: TOWNS END (Farhan) 1, Daring Dancer (Umesh) 2, Jagathi (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Moonlight Night (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Dist, 4-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 18.34s. ₹74 (w), 9 and 12 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 206, Q: 82, Tla: 1,479. Favourite: Daring Dancer. Owner: M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Mandanna.

2. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 45: STAR CONVOY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Wonderful Era (O’Donoghue) 2, Deetcove (Umesh) 3 and Lady Blazer (S. John) 4. 2-1/4, 2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 18.84s. ₹38 (w), 13, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 11, FP: 34, Q: 19, Tla: 566. Favourite: Wonderful Era. Owner: Mr. AL. Murgappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. GENORISITY PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: ROYAL FEELINGS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Beauty Of The Turf (Makhat Singh) 2, Magical Wish (Umesh) 3 and Chaitanya (Azfar Syeed) 4. 7, 1 and 5-1/4. 1m, 32.17s. ₹9 (w), 10, 11 and 9 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 45, Q: 32, Tla: 203. Favourite: Royal Feelings. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. RECONNECT PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: STAR ELEGANT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Texas Rose (Deepak Singh) 2, Desert Hawk (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Branka (Md. Asif Khan) 5. 2, 2-3/4 and 3. 1m, 17.31s. ₹10 (w), 6, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 334, FP: 275, Q: 367, Tla: 3,390. Favourite: Star Elegant. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. GUINDY GOLD CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms): PREVALENT FORCE (David Egan) 1, Kambaku (S. John) 2, Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran) 3 and My Opinion (O’Donoghue) 4. 2-3/4, 1 and 3. 1m, 43.71s. ₹10 (w), 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 19, Q: 9, Tla: 106. Favourite: Prevalent Force. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius.

6. S. PARTHASARATHY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: GLORIOUS DESTINY (Umesh) 1, Breaking Bounds (Yash) 2, Cher Amie (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Sentosa (Ayaz Khan) 4. 1-1/4, 7 and 5. 1m, 30.77s. ₹8 (w), 13, 7 and 11 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 47, Q: 21, Tla: 61. Favourite: Glorious Destiny. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Mr. Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. NEW MARKET PLATE (1,000m), rated 00 to 25: PALACE MUSIC (M. Bhaskar) 1, Magic Storm (Kabdhar) 2, Velocity (A.M. Alam) 3 and Jessica (Azfar Syeed) 4. 1-1/4, nose and 2-1/4. 1m, 5.61s. ₹33 (w), 25, 38 and 33 (p), SHP: 44, FP: 734 (c/o), Q: 477, Tla: 10,668. Favourite: River Bend. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

Jkt: ₹11,961 (three tkts.), Runner-up: 280 (55 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,543 (nine tkts.), Tr (i): 549 (28 tkts.), (ii): 446 (44 tkts.).