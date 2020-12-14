Prevalent Force wins A. Cheriyan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup

Darius-trained Prevalent Force (Suraj Narredu up), won the A. Cheriyan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup, the main event of the races held here on Monday (Dec. 14). The winner is owned by Mr. Rienzie M.K Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards.

1. MEYDAN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ROYAL DREAMS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Mayflower (S. Shareef) 2, Icy River (Yash) 3 and Majestic Charmer (P. Tevor) 4. 3-1/2, 1/2 and 3-1/4, 1m, 14.49s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. MEYDAN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): RADICAL REVIEW (Yash) 1, Cavallo Vincente (C. Umesh) 2, Full Of Surprise (P.P. Dhebe) 3 and Majestic Wind (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Liverpool. 1/2, 2 and 2, 1m,13.45s. Owner: M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm (P) Ltd. Trainer Sebastian.

3. ABS FABS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: STAR WAVES (Akshay Kumar) 1, Big Treasure (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Wonderful Era (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Eyes Of Falcon (B. Nikhil) 4. Not run: Glorious Victory. 4-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 13.64s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. ABS FABS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: RHIANNON (Irvan Singh) 1, Star Fling (Suraj Narredu) 2, Break The Silence (A.M. Alam) 3 and Star Proof (Brisson) 4. 1-1/4, lnk and hd. 1m, 14.17s. Owners: Mr. Pavan Rangaraj, Estate of Late Mr. Ramesh Jagtiani, Mr. Kishore Reddy & Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj. Trainer: P. Krishna.

5. A.V. THOMAS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: DURANGO (Irvan Singh) 1, Royal Chieftain (Nakhat Singh) 2, Octavian (Yash) 3 and Cotton Hall (Farhan) 4. Snk, nose and 3/4, 1m, 27.96s. Owner: Zaveri Stud Farms Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Krishna

6. A. CHERIYAN MEMORIAL GUINDY GOLD CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over (Terms): PREVALENT FORCE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran Khan) 2, My Opinion (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Bernardini (C. Umesh) 4. 2-1/4, 3 and nk. 1m, 38.69s. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius.

7. PASSION IN THE PARK PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 0 to 25: UNCLE SAM (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Beautiful Princess (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Beforethedawn (C. Umesh) 3 and Kasi Masi (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Benin Bronze. 4, 3-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 43.87s. Owner: Beena Mahesh. Trainer: Vishesh.

8. HAPPY VALLEY PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: TORBERT (Umesh) 1, Victory Walk (Brisson) 2, Wakeful (Farhan) 3 and Otus (P. Trevor) 4. Not run: Platini. 2-3/4, nose and nk. 1m, 27.45s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.