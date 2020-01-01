Prevalent Force, Stormy Knight, Indian Democrat, Miniver Rose, Dream Chaser and High Priestess impress

Prevalent Force, Stormy Knight, Indian Democrat, Miniver Rose, Dream Chaser and High Priestess impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan 1).

Inner sand:

1000m: Fictioneer (Antony) 1-8, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Classic Charm (Donoghue) 46. Moved on the bit. Ultimate Choice (Kiran Rai) 45. Easy. Shanaey (Kiran Rai), Desert Mirage (Manish R) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: High Priestess (Aliyar) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Glorious Dancer (Darshan) 1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Stormy Knight (Jagadeesh) 1-16, 600/42.5. Pleased. Red Indian (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Dream Chaser (P. Ramesh) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Indian Democrat (Aliyar) 1-10.5, 600/41. In fine nick.

1200m: Miniver Rose (Manish R) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved nicely. Naazaan (rb), Magnitude Queen (M. Kumar) 1-34, (1,200-600) 43. They eased up in the last part. Psychic Warrior (P. Mani) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Prevalent Force (R. Pradeep) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display. Song And Dance (Rayan), Awesome Girl (Khurshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. They moved well.

1400m: Augustina (Vaibhav) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up.