Prevalent Force, Katana, Caesars Palace, Snowdon and Wizard Of Stocks shine

BENGALURU

27 February 2020 18:42 IST

Prevalent Force, Katana, Caesars Palace, Snowdon and Wizard Of Stocks shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb 27).

Outer sand:

600m: Mystic Eye (rb), a 3-y-o (China Visit - Anaroma) (B. Harish) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Shivalic Gold (Nazerul) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Prevalent Force (Suraj) 1-12, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: Silver Ikon (P. Ramesh) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Katana (R. Marshall) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Caesars Palace (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Wizard Of Stocks (Neeraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Impressed. Prefect Perfecto (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Indian Pharaoh (David Allan) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Tartufo (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Trouvaille (V. Jodha), Benediction (Irvan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Snowdon (David Allan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1400m: Desert God (David Allan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Sacred Roman (Srinath) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Custom Cut (Indrajeet) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Stretched out well. Johnny Bravo (Nazerul) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well.