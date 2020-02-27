Races

Prevalent Force, Katana, Caesars Palace, Snowdon and Wizard Of Stocks shine

Prevalent Force, Katana, Caesars Palace, Snowdon and Wizard Of Stocks shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb 27).

Outer sand:

600m: Mystic Eye (rb), a 3-y-o (China Visit - Anaroma) (B. Harish) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Shivalic Gold (Nazerul) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Prevalent Force (Suraj) 1-12, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: Silver Ikon (P. Ramesh) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Katana (R. Marshall) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Caesars Palace (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Wizard Of Stocks (Neeraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Impressed. Prefect Perfecto (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Indian Pharaoh (David Allan) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Tartufo (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Trouvaille (V. Jodha), Benediction (Irvan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Snowdon (David Allan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1400m: Desert God (David Allan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Sacred Roman (Srinath) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Custom Cut (Indrajeet) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Stretched out well. Johnny Bravo (Nazerul) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

