Prevalent Force expected to score

Prevalent Force, who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Raghulal Mysore Race Club Anniversary Cup (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Oct 19).

False rails (width about 3m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SHARAN LAKSHMANAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 1-30 pm: 1. Great Celebration (7) I. Chisty 60, 2. Glorious Dancer (10) Darshan 58, 3. Rorito (8) Zervan 56.5, 4. Chula Vista (1) S. John 56, 5. Queen Regnant (6) Srinath 56, 6. Southern Power (2) Nazerul 56, 7. Festive Star (5) Madhu Babu 55.5, 8. Grey Channel (9) T.S. Jodha 55.5, 9. Pilgrim (4) Arshad 55 and 10. Royal Design (3) C. Umesh 54.5.

1. Glorious Dancer, 2. Queen Regnant, 3. Rorito.

2. FORESTER’S TROPHY (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00: 1. Heart Beat (7) Shiva Kumar 62.5, 2. Veni Vidi Vici (8) T.S. Jodha 62.5, 3. Felix Legion (1) Janardhan P 60, 4. Star Style (6) J. Paswan 59.5, 5. Double Trouble (2) A. Baandal 58.5, 6. Swiss Admiral (5) Rajesh K 58.5, 7. At The Top (9) C. Umesh 53.5, 8. Micron Yaacow (4) Dhebe 51 and 9. Ela Harika (3) Arshad 50.

1. Swiss Admiral, 2. At The Top, 3. Veni Vidi Vici.

3. BOTTOLONDA TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Kir Royale (9) Arshad 61, 2. Lucky Pineapple (6) Rayan 61, 3. Sufficient Proof (2) Chetan G 61, 4. Donna Rossa (8) T.S. Jodha 60.5, 5. Monte Greco (3) N. Jodha 60.5, 6. Be Bold (4) Sai Kumar 59.5, 7. Wind Striker (5) R. Manish 57.5, 8. Oceana (1) Rajesh K 57, 9. Astara (7) Shivnath P 55 and 10. Brown Beauty (10) C. Umesh 54.5.

1. Wind Striker, 2. Be Bold, 3. Monte Greco.

4. R.M. PUTTANNA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Deimus (6) Rayan 60, 2. African Emperor (3) S. Shareef 59, 3. Silver Dew (7) Srinath 59, 4. Ewandor (4) Rajesh K 57.5, 5. Wild Wild Angels (5) Darshan 57.5, 6. Bonito (10) A. Baandal 57, 7. Reanna (1) N. Jodha 57, 8. King Of The Wind (11) Dhebe 54.5, 9. Hukum (9) C. Umesh 54, 10. Stars In His Eyes (2) S. Hussain 54, 11. Lawrence Of Arabia (12) T.S. Jodha 52.5 and 12. Cosa Nostra (8) Chotu Jaiswar 52.

1. Silver Dew, 2. Hukum, 3. King Of The Wind.

5. GAYATRI DEVI MEMORIAL TROPHY (2,000m), rated 60 & above, 3-30: 1. Oceanic Storm (4) Ajay Kumar 61.5, 2. Crescendo (1) Arshad 60, 3. Steinlight (3) Zervan 59, 4. Buscadero (2) Vinod Shinde 56, 5. Striking Grey (7) Darshan 53.5, 6. Cavarozzi (6) S. Shareef 50 and 7. Super Smart (5) Dhebe 50.

1. Super Smart, 2. Striking Grey, 3. Steinlight.

6. RAGHULAL MYSORE RACE CLUB ANNIVERSARY CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Prevalent Force (6) Zervan 60, 2. Megasthenes (2) Sai Kumar 54, 3. Ship Rock (5) Srinath 54, 4. The Champ (4) C. Umesh 54, 5. Merlot (7) I. Chisty 52.5, 6. Sakura (1) Akshay K 52.5 and 7. Shesmyscript (3) C.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. Prevalent Force, 2. Shesmyscript, 3. Sakura.

7. SHARAN LAKSHMANAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Musterion (2) Srinath 61.5, 2. Undeniable (3) S. John 61.5, 3. Memoriter (4) Shobhan 60.5, 4. Another Rainbow (7) A. Vishwanath 60, 5. Lagopus (5) Tauseef 60, 6. Duxton (8) Darshan 59, 7. Cuban Pete (1) Akshay K 58, 8. Speedster (6) S. Shareef 58, 9. Radiant Treasure (9) Suraj 57 and 10. Eudora (10) C. Umesh 54.5.

1. Cuban Pete, 2. Memoriter, 3. Musterion.

8. BOTTOLONDA TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Point (5) Chetan G 60, 2. Naval Glory (10) J. Paswan 58, 3. Eloika (8) I. Chisty 56.5, 4. Ireland (1) Rajesh K 56.5, 5. Breaking News (9) Gautam Raj 55.5, 6. Praelector (11) Sai Kiran 55, 7. Humming Bird (4) Shivnath P 53, 8. Countrys Crown (7) Vijay Kumar 52.5, 9. Classic Jewel (2) R. Shelar 50.5, 10. Smart Signs (6) Vipin Kumar 50.5 and 11. Scorpene (3) Jagadeesh 50.

1. Eloika, 2. Humming Bird, 3. Praelector.

Day’s best: Prevalent Force.

Double: Glorious Dancer — Silver Dew.

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 3, 4 and 5; (iii): 6, 7 and 8.