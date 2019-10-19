Prevalent Force bags main event

Darius Byramji trained PREVALENT FORCE (Zervan up), won the Raghulal Mysore Race Club Anniversary Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Oct 19). The winner is owned by Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards.

The results:

1. SHARAN LAKSHMANAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: GREY CHANNEL (T.S. Jodha) 1, Queen Regnant (Srinath) 2, Great Celebration (I. Chisty) 3 and Rorito (Zervan) 4. 4-3/4, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 41.45s. ₹ 93 (w), 20, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 40, FP: 504, Q: 498, Trinella: 2,840 and 1,565. Favourite: Glorious Dancer. Owner: Mr. Savi K. Jain. Trainer: S. Inayathulla.

2. FORESTER’S TROPHY (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: SWISS ADMIRAL (Rajesh K) 1, Veni Vidi Vici (T.S. Jodha) 2, Ela Harika (Arshad) 3 and Felix Legion (Janardhan P) 4. Not run: Micron Yaacow. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 7-1/4. 1m 27.87s. ₹ 18 (w), 10, 20 and 13 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 45, FP: 142, Q: 53, Trinella: 443 and 190. Favourite: Swiss Admiral. Owner: Swiss Stud & Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: J. Sharavanan.

3. BOTTOLONDA TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: KIR ROYALE (Arshad) 1, Be Bold (Sai Kumar) 2, Wind Striker (R. Manish) 3 and Donna Rossa (T.S. Jodha) 4. Snk, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 16.20s. ₹ 63 (w), 17, 15 and 37 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 80, FP: 368, Q: 80, Trinella: 1,240 and 1,081. Favourite: Sufficient Proof. Owners: Mr. P.M. Nanaiah & Mrs. Neetu Kamath. Trainer: Pratap Kamath.

4. R.M. PUTTANNA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: HUKUM (C. Umesh) 1, King Of The Wind (Dhebe) 2, Silver Dew (Srinath) 3 and Ewandor (Rajesh K) 4. Not run: Cosa Nostra. 3-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 26.28s. ₹ 57 (w), 16, 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 48, FP: 275, Q: 137, Trinella: 454 and 183. Favourite: King Of The Wind. Owner: Mrs. Deepa Devaney. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

5. GAYATRI DEVI MEMORIAL TROPHY (2,000m), rated 60 & above: SUPER SMART (Dhebe) 1, Cavarozzi (S. Shareef) 2, Striking Grey (Darshan) 3 and Steinlight (Zervan) 4. 3-3/4, Lnk and 6-1/4. 2m 09.36s. ₹ 27 (w), 13 and 23 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 38, FP: 144, Q: 133, Trinella: 262 and 101. Favourite: Steinlight. Owner and trainer: Mr. Rajesh Narredu.

6. RAGHULAL MYSORE RACE CLUB ANNIVERSARY CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): PREVALENT FORCE (Zervan) 1, Merlot (I. Chisty) 2, Sakura (Akshay K) 3 and Megasthenes (Sai Kumar) 4. 7-3/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m 24.72s. ₹ 19 (w), 15 and 40 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 25, FP: 111, Q: 103, Trinella: 263 and 71. Favourite: Prevalent Force. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

7. SHARAN LAKSHMANAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: SPEEDSTER (S. Shareef) 1, Duxton (Darshan) 2, Radiant Treasure (Suraj) 3 and Cuban Pete (Akshay K) 4. 1/2, Lnk and 2-1/4. 1m 41.80s. ₹ 126 (w), 28, 41 and 12 (p), SHP: 146, THP: 49, FP: 2,474, Q: 989, Trinella: 11,299 and 6,779, Exacta: 9,483 (carried over). Favourite: Radiant Treasure. Owner: Mr. Laksh Bhatia. Trainer: Warren Singh.

8. BOTTOLONDA TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: COUNTRYS CROWN (Vijay Kumar) 1, Classic Jewel (R. Shelar) 2, Scorpene (Jagadeesh) 3 and Humming Bird (Shivnath P) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 15.26s. ₹ 68 (w), 16, 15 and 19 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 40, FP: 141, Q: 62, Trinella: 784 and 407, Exacta: 1,435 (carried over). Favourite: Classic Jewel. Owner: Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh. Trainer: Rakesh.

Jackpot: ₹ 1,20,206 (four tkts); Runner up: 4,384 (47 tkts); Treble (i): 1,820 (carried over); (ii): 1,578 (one tkts); (iii): 2,896 (four tkts).