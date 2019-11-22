Races

Prevalent Force, Attorney General, Animal Queen, Southern Ruler and Je Ne Sais Quoi impress

Prevalent Force, Attorney General, Animal Queen, Southern Ruler and Je Ne Sais Quoi impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 22)

Inner sand:

600m: Aeisir (rb) 40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: John Connor (Selvaraj), Nisus (B. Harish) 46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Pearl Of Wisdom (Chetan K), Kimetto (Srinath) 45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Anakin (Srinath) 46. Easy. Southern Ruler (Donoghue) 43. In fine nick. Tenali (Chetan K), La Romanie (S. John) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Animal Queen (Suraj) 1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Zahnaseeb (Shiva K) 1-14, 600/45.5. Moved well.

1200m: Sandarina (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved fluently. Apollo Bay (Shiva K), Capstone (Kiran Rai) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Dream Catcher (Shiva K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Stretched out well. Prevalent Force (David Egan) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Irvan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Attorney General (Srinath) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Kimera (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

