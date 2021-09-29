Pretty Gal on top in feature event

Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah’s Pretty Gal (Gaurav Singh up) won the (Div. I) Set To Fly Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Wednesday (Sept. 29). R. Ramanathan trains the winner.

1. SUNSHINE HEART HANDICAP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: GOD’S WISH (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Propahlady (Farid Ansari) 2, Roses In My Dreams (C. Brisson) 3 and Velocity (Nikhil Naidu) 4. Nk, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 31.35s. Owner and trainer: Mr. Saddam Iqbal.

2. ROYAL BEAUTY HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip): SIR BAFFERT (H.M. Akshay) 1, Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 2, Wind Symbol (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Glorious Symphony (Yash Narreu) 4. 3-1/4, 4 and shd. 1m, 098s. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: D.K Futnani.

3. ENDLESS TRIBUTE HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: GREY TWILIGHT (Ramandeep Singh) 1, Striking Distance (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Daiyamondo (Surya Prakash) 3 and Charliez Angel (C. Umesh) 4. Not run: Fort St. George. 2-1/4, 3/4 and shd. 1m, 14.82s. Owner: Mr. G.S. Sarath Varun. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

4. SOURCE CODE HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: PENSE’E (Neeraj) 1, Angel Heart (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Skylight (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Ms Boss (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.61s. Owner: Mr. R.M. Ruia. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

5. SET TO FLY HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 60 to 85: EMELDA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Torbert (Yash Narredu) 2, Divina (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Avellino (P. Vikram) 4. Not run: Artistryy. 4-1/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 40.99s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. SET TO FLY HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,600m), rated 60 to 85: PRETTY GAL (Gaurav Singh) 1, Cuban Pete (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Octavian (Yash Narredu) 3 and Star Twist (C. Umesh) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2 and hd. 1m, 40.75s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

7. QUEEN OF THE HILLS CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ARETHA (C. Umesh) 1, Wisaka (Shahar Babu) 2, Rein Of Terror (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Mystical Magician (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 5-3/4, shd and 2-3/4. 1m, 29.39s. Owners: Mrs. Smita Bajoria & M/s. Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

8. SOURCE CODE HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: OFF SHORE BREEZE (Yash Narredu) 1, Shadow Of Love (Gaurav Singh) 2, Texas Rose (K. Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Eagle Prince (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1-1/4, snk and nk. 1m, 14.56s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.