Presidential claims main event

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s Presidential piloted by P.S. Chouhan won the Villoo C. Poonawalla Million, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Nov. 14) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt Ltd, Mr. Dinesh G. Vazirani, Miss. Soonu J. Davar, Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Chetan Shah.

Trainer P. Shroff saddled three winners.

1. POLISHED CHROME PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: LAMBRETTA (Bhawani) 1, Fortune Cookie (Neeraj) 2, Kardashian (P. Vinod) 3 and Arabian Storm (Dashrath) 4. 2, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 10.55s. ₹37 (w), 14, 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 103, Q: 38, Tanala: 427 and 418. Favourite: Fortune Cookie.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

2. COWAS NAZIR TROPHY (DIV. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: SOVEREIGN MASTER (T.S. Jodha) 1, El Capitan (Kaviraj) 2, La Peregrina (Dashrath) 3 and Historic (Zeeshan) 4. 1-1/2, 4-1/4 and 1-1/2. 58.45s. ₹35 (w), 13, 12 and 17 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 78, Q: 18, Tanala: 151 and 124. Favourite: El Capitan.

Owners: Ms. Nazzak B. Chenoy & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

3. DR. P.K. SARDESHMUKH MAHARAJ TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only: DEAR LADY (Parmar) 1, Hawk Of The Wind (Yash Narredu) 2, O Hansini (C. Umesh) 3 and Indian Patriot (P. Dhebe) 4. 2-1/4, 2-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m 11.32s. ₹17 (w), 12 and 17 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 27, Q: 14, Tanala: 93 and 76. Favourite: Dear Lady.

Owner: Equs Racing (PF). Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

4. MOOSA M. HOOSEIN TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: ENIGMA (Kirtish) 1, Red Merlot (Dashrath) 2, Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Rambler (Yash Narredu) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and Hd. 1m 8.65s. ₹11 (w), 10 and 22 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 24, Q: 35, Tanala: 75 and 31. Favourite: Enigma.

Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo, Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. D.N. ZODGE PLATE (1,800m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: ZARAK (Dashrath) 1, Aah Bella (Sandesh) 2, Hela (Bhawani) 3 and Sky Storm (Parmar) 4. 3-3/4, 3 and 1/2. 1m 53.56s. ₹97 (w), 12, 15 and 23 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 459, Q: 263, Tanala: 2,162. Favourite: Lord Byron.

Owners: Mrs. Sandhya Sumar, M/s. Yogesh Jain & Kishore C. Punjabi. Trainer: S. Waheed.

6. COWAS NAZIR TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ENDEAVOUR (Kirtish) 1, Perfect Perfecto (A. Prakash) 2, Fuhrer (Kaviraj) 3 and Enlightened (P. Shinde) 4. 6-1/2, Nose and 2-3/4. 57.61s. ₹17 (w), 13, 21 and 10 (p). SHP: 73, FP: 128, Q: 104, Tanala: 244 and 71. Favourite: Endeavour.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. & Mrs. Homi Mehta, Mr. Jehangir Mehta, Mrs. Liame Luthria & Mr. Milan Luthria. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

7. VILLOO C. POONAWALLA MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: PRESIDENTIAL (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Fast Rain (Parmar) 2, Mystical Rose (Yash Narredu) 3 and Pure (Sandesh) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 9.15s. ₹56 (w), 13, 19 and 15 (p). SHP: 70, FP: 438, Q: 144, Tanala: 1,099 and 471. Favourite: Key To The Mint.

Owners: Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt Ltd, Mr. Dinesh G. Vazirani, Miss. Soonu J. Davar, Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Chetan Shah. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. ISMAIL KHAN PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: NORTHERN LIGHTS (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Vincenzo (Sandesh) 2, Fassbinder (Akshay) 3 and Rubik Star (Bhawani) 4. 4-1/4, Sh and 1. 1m 26.07s. ₹34 (w), 13, 13 and 135 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 90, Q: 78, Tanala: 755 and 809. Favourite: Vincenzo.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Bhupinder Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

9. POLISHED CHROME PLATE (DIV.I) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: TRINKET (P. Vinod) 1, Accenture (Kirtish) 2, Cognosco (Ayyar) 3 and Hellbent (Parmar) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 11.19s. ₹33 (w), 18, 38 and 36 (p). SHP: 99, FP: 507, Q: 124, Tanala: 3,429 and 1,469. Favourite: Hellbent.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

Note: In this race Well Speaking (Nazil up), turned around after jumping out and dislodged the rider. Nazil escaped unhurt.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹3,787 (3 tkts.), 30%: 348 (14 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 9,814 (3 tkts.), 30%: 1,147 (11 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 478 (8 tkts.), (ii) 427 (15 tkts.), (iii) 1,643 (3 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 14,827 (C/O), 30%: 1,271 (5 tkts.).