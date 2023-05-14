ADVERTISEMENT

Precious, Siege Perilous, Vyasa, Forseti, Mighty Zo and Prana excel

May 14, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Precious, Siege Perilous, Vyasa, Forseti, Mighty Zo and Prana excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (May 14).

Inner sand:

1200m: Always Happy (Akshay K), Princess Royal (Zervan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. They moved impressively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Christofle (P. Trevor) 45. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

1000m: Prana (S. John), Ruling Dynasty (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Precious (Abhay S) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Siege Perilous (S. John), Royal Mysore (Mudassar) 1-13, 600/41. They put up a fine display. Sea God (B. Harish), Walvis Bay (Girish) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Livermore (rb), Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-16, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mighty Zo (Mudassar) 1-14.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Forseti (Akshay K) 1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Vyasa (Saqlain) 1-12, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Miracle Mary (rb), Kancha (Abhay S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Geographique (Zarvan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Invincible (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Pizzarro (Saqlian) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Vivaldo (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Dynamic Force (S. John), Everyone Godfather (Zervan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Adbhut (rb), Royal Grace (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Siege Courageous (S. John), Pneuma (Zervan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

1400m: Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Moved impressively.

Mock race:

1600m: La Reina (Saqlain), Victoria Punch (Rozario), Auspicious Queen (Kiran Rai) and Saigon (Vishal B) 1m 40.62s. La Reina and Victoria Punch impressed.

1400m: A Star Is Born (Shinde), In Thy Light (Akshay K), Amreli (P. Trevor), Champions Way (Yash), Pharazon (Rozario) and Ruby Red (Deepak S) 1m 25.01s. A Star Is Born and In Thy Light were the pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US