Precious, Siege Perilous, Vyasa, Forseti, Mighty Zo and Prana excel

May 14, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Precious, Siege Perilous, Vyasa, Forseti, Mighty Zo and Prana excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (May 14).

Inner sand:

1200m: Always Happy (Akshay K), Princess Royal (Zervan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. They moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Christofle (P. Trevor) 45. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

1000m: Prana (S. John), Ruling Dynasty (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Precious (Abhay S) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Siege Perilous (S. John), Royal Mysore (Mudassar) 1-13, 600/41. They put up a fine display. Sea God (B. Harish), Walvis Bay (Girish) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Livermore (rb), Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-16, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mighty Zo (Mudassar) 1-14.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Forseti (Akshay K) 1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Vyasa (Saqlain) 1-12, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Miracle Mary (rb), Kancha (Abhay S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Geographique (Zarvan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Invincible (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Pizzarro (Saqlian) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Vivaldo (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Dynamic Force (S. John), Everyone Godfather (Zervan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Adbhut (rb), Royal Grace (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Siege Courageous (S. John), Pneuma (Zervan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

1400m: Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Moved impressively.

Mock race:

1600m: La Reina (Saqlain), Victoria Punch (Rozario), Auspicious Queen (Kiran Rai) and Saigon (Vishal B) 1m 40.62s. La Reina and Victoria Punch impressed.

1400m: A Star Is Born (Shinde), In Thy Light (Akshay K), Amreli (P. Trevor), Champions Way (Yash), Pharazon (Rozario) and Ruby Red (Deepak S) 1m 25.01s. A Star Is Born and In Thy Light were the pick.

