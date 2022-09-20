Preakness, Rubert, Dominant, Eyes Of Falcon and Amore work well

Preakness, Rubert, Dominant, Eyes Of Falcon and Amore worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 20).

Outer sand: 800m: Tudor (Koshi Kumar) 58.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Royal Baron (rb) 58.5, 600/43. Handy.

1000m: Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar), Lordship (L.A. Rozario) 1-11, 800/58, 600/43.5. They finished level, latter retains form. Preakness (Yash Narredu)) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42. In fine trim. Sweet Fragrance (S.A. Amit) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Worked well.

1200m: Soul Message (rb), Amazing Kitten (A.M. Tograllu) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Lady Zeen (Ramandeep), Roger O’More (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Former moved better and finished about six lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 600m: Empress Royal (rb) 42.5. Namak Halaal (rb) 42. Easy. Boltonic (A.M. Tograllu) 43.5. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 40.5. Niggled. Full Of Surprise (Ramandeep) 43.5. Easy. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 41. Speedy.

800m: Amendment (Farhan Alam) 55.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Dancing Queen (rb) 1-0, 600/42.5. In good shape. Rajputana (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Bhairava’s Queen (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Urged. Lady Mini (Yash Narredu) 58.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Blue Sapphire (rb) 59, 600/44. Easy. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 57, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Dark Son (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Palsy Walsy (rb) 1-15.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Artistryy (rb) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/41. In fine shape. Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Choir (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended. Eyes Of Falcon (S. Imran) 1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Arakara (S. Imran) 1-11, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45. Eased up. Supreme Dance (rb), Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. They were easy. Amore (S. Imran) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Air Warrior (rb) a 3-y-o (Net Whizz - Gertie Laurie) (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5.

1200m: Emperor Charmavat (Ramandeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. In good condition. Rubert (C. Brisson) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. He moved well within himself.

1400m: Big Treasure (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari), Royal Mayfair (Rajendra Singh), Serenity Princess (rb) 1-5.39. They jumped out well, Timeless Romance was the pick. Star Fling (rb), Embrace (rb) 1-6.48. They jumped out well and the former finished a distance in front. Benin Bronze (Ram Nandan), Autumn Shower (rb) 1-3.86. They took a level jump, former finished well in front. Royal Pearl (L.A. Rozario), Masterpiece (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.91. They took a good jump. Beauregard (S. Imran), Secret Of Love (rb), Galvarino (rb) 1-10.26. They jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Net Whizz - Faustina) (Farid Ansari), Tudor Crown (Farhan Alam) 1-17. 26. The Rebel (B. Dharshan), Kundavai (rb), Angavai (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-8.51. A fit trio. Protea (S. Imran), Abilitare (M.S. Deora), Mystify (rb) 1-9.57. They took a good jump. Protea finished five lengths in front.