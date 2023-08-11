ADVERTISEMENT

Prana takes the honours in SKJ Infospaces Bangalore Summer Million

August 11, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Prasanna Kumar-trained Prana (Akshay Kumar up) won the SKJ Infospaces Bangalore Summer Million, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Aug. 11). The winner is owned by M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer Warren Singh won three races on the day.

The results:

1. LIVELY EMPREY PLATE: SLING SHOT (G. Vivek) 1, Konichiwa (S. John) 2, Dawn Rising (Rayan) 3 and Chandra Kanta (Arvind K) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 14.48s. ₹18 (w), 10, 22 and 17 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 58, FP: 89, Q: 70, Trinella: 710, Exacta: 2,642. Favourite: Sling Shot. Owners: Col. Kuldeep Singh Garcha, Mr. Srinath Byregowda, Mrs. Divyajyothi C M & Mrs. Shruthiba L. Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

2. BRAVE DANCER PLATE: SAND CASTLES (Hindu S) 1, Elite Agent (Angad) 2, Raffles (J.H. Arul) 3 and Southernaristocrat (B.L. Paswan) 4. 3/4, Lnk and 1/2. 1m, 53.29s. ₹27 (w), 13, 35 and 67 (p), SHP: 130, THP: 131, FP: 432, Q: 227, Trinella: 33,838 (carried over), Exacta: 31,558 (carried over). Favourite: Sand Castles. Owners: Mr. M. Sridhar & M/S. Seabliss Racing LLP. Trainer: Warren Singh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. BETWAY CHITRADURGA STAKES: IRISH COFFEE (Inayat) 1, Wolf Creek (C. Umesh) 2, Starkova (Hindu S) 3 and Magnus (Antony) 4. 1-3/4, Nk and 1/2. 1m, 37.48s. ₹98 (w), 23, 66 and 51 (p), SHP: 163, THP: 108, FP: 3,190, Q: 646, Trinella: 23,639, Exacta: 1,08,306 (carried over). Favourite: Sassy. Owner: Dr. C.N. Devayya. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

4. HONEY DAY PLATE: BRUCE ALMIGHTY (Akshay K) 1, Stellar Gold (S. Saqlain) 2, Armory (Kiran Rai) 3 and White Roses (Yash) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 39.18s. ₹59 (w), 23, 16 and 101 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 206, FP: 327, Q: 98, Trinella: 13,218, Exacta: 1,13,155. Favourite: Rhapsody In Green. Owners: Mr. Rohit Raman, Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj & Mr. Kishore Reddy. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

5. RED DIVINE PLATE: NYAYA (Trevor) 1, Crosswater (Antony) 2, Gimmler (Hindu S) 3 and Rembrandt (Shreyas S) 4. 3-3/4, 1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 06.41s. ₹17 (w), 12, 17 and 28 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 89, FP: 87, Q: 46, Trinella: 1,118, Exacta: 9,111. Favourite: Nyaya. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Sp. Thirunavukkarasu. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. LT. COL. GAUNT MEMORIAL TROPHY: LEATHER BACK (G. Vivek) 1, Clifford (Trevor) 2, Fondness Of You (Yash) 3 and Kensington Court (Abdul Fazal) 4. 2, 1 and Nk. 1m, 12.40s. ₹38 (w), 15, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 47, FP: 128, Q: 51, Trinella: 185, Exacta: 1,275. Favourite: Clifford. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Warren Singh.

7. BANGALORE CITY SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP GOLD CUP: ALL ATTRACTIVE (S. John) 1, Agnostic (Trevor) 2, Star Glory (Akshay K) 3 and Siege Courageous (G. Vivek) 4. Shd, 2 and Shd. 1m, 10.89s. ₹19 (w), 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 36, FP: 30, Q: 16, Trinella: 85, Exacta: 146. Favourite: All Attractive. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

8. SKJ INFOSPACES BANGALORE SUMMER MILLION: PRANA (Akshay K) 1, Touch Of Grey (Yash) 2, Auspicious Queen (Angad) 3 and Amazing Attraction (Shreyas S) 4. 3/4, 5 and 2-1/4. 1m, 37.21s. ₹33 (w), 14 and 11 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 33, FP: 79, Q: 38, Trinella: 117, Exacta: 426. Favourite: Touch Of Grey. Owner: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

9. FANTABULOUS KING PLATE: KING OF WAR (Vinod Shinde) 1, Stormy Ocean (Trevor) 2, All Attraction (G. Vivek) 3 and Wild Emperor (Akshay K) 4. 1/2, 3-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 36.79s. ₹377 (w), 81, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 63, FP: 6,940, Q: 2,036, Trinella: 7,315, Exacta: 57,190 (carried over). Favourite: All Attraction. Owner: Mrs. Shruthiba L. Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

10. XISCA PLATE: ACASTER (Srinath) 1, Southern Power (Akshay K) 2, Chisox (Inayat) 3 and Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 4. 3, 1-1/4 and Shd. 1m, 25.68s. ₹26 (w), 15, 29 and 64 (p), SHP: 77, THP: 190, FP: 199, Q: 89, Trinella: 5,077, Exacta: 43,084. Favourite: Acaster. Owners: Mr. Roopesh S & Mr. Sridhar Murthy Srinivas’. Trainer: Warren Singh.

Jackpot: ₹11,876 (five tkts.); Runner-up: 1,590 (16 tkts.); Treble (i): 2,945 ( two tkts.); (ii): 202 (35 tkts.); (iii): 1,985 (five tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US