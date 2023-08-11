Prana takes the honours in SKJ Infospaces Bangalore Summer Million

August 11, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Prasanna Kumar-trained Prana (Akshay Kumar up) won the SKJ Infospaces Bangalore Summer Million, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Aug. 11). The winner is owned by M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer Warren Singh won three races on the day.

The results:

1. LIVELY EMPREY PLATE: SLING SHOT (G. Vivek) 1, Konichiwa (S. John) 2, Dawn Rising (Rayan) 3 and Chandra Kanta (Arvind K) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 14.48s. ₹18 (w), 10, 22 and 17 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 58, FP: 89, Q: 70, Trinella: 710, Exacta: 2,642. Favourite: Sling Shot. Owners: Col. Kuldeep Singh Garcha, Mr. Srinath Byregowda, Mrs. Divyajyothi C M & Mrs. Shruthiba L. Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

2. BRAVE DANCER PLATE: SAND CASTLES (Hindu S) 1, Elite Agent (Angad) 2, Raffles (J.H. Arul) 3 and Southernaristocrat (B.L. Paswan) 4. 3/4, Lnk and 1/2. 1m, 53.29s. ₹27 (w), 13, 35 and 67 (p), SHP: 130, THP: 131, FP: 432, Q: 227, Trinella: 33,838 (carried over), Exacta: 31,558 (carried over). Favourite: Sand Castles. Owners: Mr. M. Sridhar & M/S. Seabliss Racing LLP. Trainer: Warren Singh.

3. BETWAY CHITRADURGA STAKES: IRISH COFFEE (Inayat) 1, Wolf Creek (C. Umesh) 2, Starkova (Hindu S) 3 and Magnus (Antony) 4. 1-3/4, Nk and 1/2. 1m, 37.48s. ₹98 (w), 23, 66 and 51 (p), SHP: 163, THP: 108, FP: 3,190, Q: 646, Trinella: 23,639, Exacta: 1,08,306 (carried over). Favourite: Sassy. Owner: Dr. C.N. Devayya. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

4. HONEY DAY PLATE: BRUCE ALMIGHTY (Akshay K) 1, Stellar Gold (S. Saqlain) 2, Armory (Kiran Rai) 3 and White Roses (Yash) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 39.18s. ₹59 (w), 23, 16 and 101 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 206, FP: 327, Q: 98, Trinella: 13,218, Exacta: 1,13,155. Favourite: Rhapsody In Green. Owners: Mr. Rohit Raman, Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj & Mr. Kishore Reddy. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

5. RED DIVINE PLATE: NYAYA (Trevor) 1, Crosswater (Antony) 2, Gimmler (Hindu S) 3 and Rembrandt (Shreyas S) 4. 3-3/4, 1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 06.41s. ₹17 (w), 12, 17 and 28 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 89, FP: 87, Q: 46, Trinella: 1,118, Exacta: 9,111. Favourite: Nyaya. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Sp. Thirunavukkarasu. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. LT. COL. GAUNT MEMORIAL TROPHY: LEATHER BACK (G. Vivek) 1, Clifford (Trevor) 2, Fondness Of You (Yash) 3 and Kensington Court (Abdul Fazal) 4. 2, 1 and Nk. 1m, 12.40s. ₹38 (w), 15, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 47, FP: 128, Q: 51, Trinella: 185, Exacta: 1,275. Favourite: Clifford. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Warren Singh.

7. BANGALORE CITY SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP GOLD CUP: ALL ATTRACTIVE (S. John) 1, Agnostic (Trevor) 2, Star Glory (Akshay K) 3 and Siege Courageous (G. Vivek) 4. Shd, 2 and Shd. 1m, 10.89s. ₹19 (w), 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 36, FP: 30, Q: 16, Trinella: 85, Exacta: 146. Favourite: All Attractive. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

8. SKJ INFOSPACES BANGALORE SUMMER MILLION: PRANA (Akshay K) 1, Touch Of Grey (Yash) 2, Auspicious Queen (Angad) 3 and Amazing Attraction (Shreyas S) 4. 3/4, 5 and 2-1/4. 1m, 37.21s. ₹33 (w), 14 and 11 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 33, FP: 79, Q: 38, Trinella: 117, Exacta: 426. Favourite: Touch Of Grey. Owner: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

9. FANTABULOUS KING PLATE: KING OF WAR (Vinod Shinde) 1, Stormy Ocean (Trevor) 2, All Attraction (G. Vivek) 3 and Wild Emperor (Akshay K) 4. 1/2, 3-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 36.79s. ₹377 (w), 81, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 63, FP: 6,940, Q: 2,036, Trinella: 7,315, Exacta: 57,190 (carried over). Favourite: All Attraction. Owner: Mrs. Shruthiba L. Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

10. XISCA PLATE: ACASTER (Srinath) 1, Southern Power (Akshay K) 2, Chisox (Inayat) 3 and Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 4. 3, 1-1/4 and Shd. 1m, 25.68s. ₹26 (w), 15, 29 and 64 (p), SHP: 77, THP: 190, FP: 199, Q: 89, Trinella: 5,077, Exacta: 43,084. Favourite: Acaster. Owners: Mr. Roopesh S & Mr. Sridhar Murthy Srinivas’. Trainer: Warren Singh.

Jackpot: ₹11,876 (five tkts.); Runner-up: 1,590 (16 tkts.); Treble (i): 2,945 ( two tkts.); (ii): 202 (35 tkts.); (iii): 1,985 (five tkts.).