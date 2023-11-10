November 10, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Prana, Run For The Sun, Scarlette Lady, Prophecy, Honest Desire and Knotty Legend catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 10).

Outer sand:

600m: Rieko (S. John), Makoto (Girish) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Jokshan (Chetan K) 45.5. Moved well. Knotty Challenger (B. Harish), Bharat (S. John) 45. They finished level. Divo (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. Knotty Legend (Indrajeet), Storm Shadow (B. Harish) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Real Happiness (S. Shareef) 1-16, 600/43. Strode out well. Run For The Sun (Chetan K) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Prime Abbess (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Russian Romance (rb) 1-16, 600/44. In fine nick. Honest Desire (Girish), Golden Legend (Chetan K) 1-16.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Prophecy (D. Patel) 1-13.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. She’s A Lady (D. Patel) 1-15.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Scarlette Lady (S. Shareef), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lilly Fa Pootz) (Chetan K) 1-16.5, 600/43. They are in fine trim. All Attractive (Saddam H) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Synthesis (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved with plenty in hand.

1400m: Prana (Chetan K) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A pleasing display.

