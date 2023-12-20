ADVERTISEMENT

Prana and Knotty Legend catch the eye

December 20, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Prana and Knotty Legend caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec 20)

Inner sand: 1200m: Aherne (S. Shareef) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand: 600m: Antilope (rb) 43.5. Strode out well. Acaster (R. Pradeep) 44. In fine trim. Lex Luthor (rb) 45. Moved freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Knotty Legend (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Honest Desire (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Prana (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A fine display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US