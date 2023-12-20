Prana and Knotty Legend catch the eye

December 20, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

Prana and Knotty Legend caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec 20)

Inner sand: 1200m: Aherne (S. Shareef) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand: 600m: Antilope (rb) 43.5. Strode out well. Acaster (R. Pradeep) 44. In fine trim. Lex Luthor (rb) 45. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Knotty Legend (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Honest Desire (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Prana (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A fine display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT