Prague, Bellator and Ferenet Branca excel

BENGALURU:
September 16, 2022 15:09 IST

Prague, Bellator and Ferenet Branca excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 16).

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Real Presence) (Vivek), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (P. Trevor) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (B. Paswan), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Starship) (rb) 46. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georgina) (Vivek), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Amazing Charm) (rb) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sheer Bliss (Suraj), Gold Ring (Rayan) 45. They finished together.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Maun Vrat) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Siobhan) (B. Paswan) 1-16, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Julio (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Queen Yin) (Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: High Opinion (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Peyo (Suraj), Star Glory (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Knotty Dancer (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit. Ferenet Branca (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed. Last Wish (Mark) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1400m: Prague (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Bellator (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Unique Style (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Eased up in the last part.

