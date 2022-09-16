Races

Prague, Bellator and Ferenet Branca excel

Prague, Bellator and Ferenet Branca excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 16).

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Real Presence) (Vivek), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (P. Trevor) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (B. Paswan), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Starship) (rb) 46. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georgina) (Vivek), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Amazing Charm) (rb) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sheer Bliss (Suraj), Gold Ring (Rayan) 45. They finished together.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Maun Vrat) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Siobhan) (B. Paswan) 1-16, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Julio (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Queen Yin) (Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: High Opinion (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Peyo (Suraj), Star Glory (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Knotty Dancer (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit. Ferenet Branca (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed. Last Wish (Mark) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1400m: Prague (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Bellator (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Unique Style (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Eased up in the last part.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2022 3:12:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/prague-bellator-and-ferenet-branca-excel/article65898574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY