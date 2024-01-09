GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Positano, Shamrock, Yukan, River Of Gold, Granpar and Knotty Dancer excel

January 09, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Positano, Shamrock, Yukan, River Of Gold, Granpar and Knotty Dancer excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 9).

Inner sand:

600m: Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Merical Beauty (M. Naveen), Born Dancer (A. Ramu) 1-9, 600/40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Art Gallery (Mark), Four Wheel Drive (D. Patel) 1-25, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-21, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. Pleased.

1400m: Yukan (Shreyas) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Ooh La La (Rayan) 46. Easy. Lady Godiva (Chetan K) 45. Moved freely. Sea Jack (rb) 45. Easy. Bold Act (Prabhakaran) 44.5. In fine trim. Solo Prince (rb), Chisox (rb) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Knotty Dancer (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (rb) 1-12.5, 600/42. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Smile Of Beauty (Mark) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Way Of Life (A. Ramu), War Trail (M. Naveen) 1-14, 600/45.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Vyasa (R. Pradeep), Golden Light (Antony) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lone Ranger (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Final Call (Antony), Desert Goddess (D. Patel) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Tesorino (S. John) 1-14, 600/44.5. In fine nick. Emphatic (Antony), Amazing Stride (D. Patel) 1-15, 600/44. They finished level. Golden Time (rb) 1-16, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Crimson Flame (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 60043.5. Strode out well. Positano (Shreyas), Count Basic (Aliyar) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished distance ahead. Devils Magiac (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Sky Princess (A. Ramu) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Balor (Mark) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Worked well. Cash Out (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Impressed.

1400m: Magnus (S. Shareef), Bruce Almighty (Salman K) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Sea Blush (rb) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Note. Granpar (Shreyas) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: The Gallery Time (M. Naveen), The Republican Power (A. Ramu) 1-23, (1,200-600) 43.5. They jumped out well. Yannick (Antony), Springsteen (S. John) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Magnetic (R. Pradeep), Royal Whisper (Salman K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished distance ahead. Joksan (Chetan K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Grizzly (R. Ravi), Tropical Mist (Rayan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished well ahead. Noble Ruler (Darshan), Foi (Jagadeesh) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44. Latter slowly out. Free To Play (B. Paswan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. Joon (Jagadeesh), Quick Witted (Darshan) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Former showed out. Walvis Bay (S. Shareef), Katsu (S. John) 1-26, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Days Date (rb), 1-28.5, (1,20-600) 43. Jumped out well. Promiseofthefuture (rb), Carter (Rozario) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. They finished level. High Opinion (rb), Selhurst Park (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished distance ahead. Casteel (Siddaraju), Bourboniare (Shinde) 1-35, (1200-600) 44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Belvedere (Salman K) 1-33, (1,200-600) 46. Jumped out well. Smithsonian (Jagadeesh), Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished well ahead. Southern Warrior (Afsar), Super Hero (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. They finished level.

