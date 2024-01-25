GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Positano, Adjustment and True Punch impress

January 25, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Positano, Adjustment and True Punch impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan 25).

Inner sand:

600m: Martino (Chetan K) 39.5. Moved well. High Speed Dive (M. Naveen) 40.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-38, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Star Honour (Suraj), Bourbonaire (Ashok) 45. They finished level.

1000m: True Punch (I. Chisty) 1-14, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1200m: Klimt (Antony) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.

1400m: Positano (F. Norton), Mescalito (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Adjustment (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Moved fluently.

