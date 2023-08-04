ADVERTISEMENT

Portofino Bay and Joaquin show out

August 04, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Portofino Bay and Joaquin showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 4) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Comaneci (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Etoile (Dashrath) 56, 600/42. Easy. Sedgefield/Another Star (Kaviraj), Blue Eyed Boy (S. Kamble) 55, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Rue St’ Honore (Saba), Kirkines (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Former started three lengths ahead and finished six lengths ahead. Joaquin (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Mirae (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Urged. Axis (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 57, 600/42. Easy. Chat (Nazil) 57, 600/43. Easy. Portofino Bay (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Dashmesh Dancer (Shelar), Friends First (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Market King (N.B. Kuldeep), Buckley (Dashrath) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. They moved impressively and finished level. Golden Glow (Shelar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Northern Lights (Chouhan) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43. Easy. Red Dust (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Sandman (S. Sunil) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Exuma (rb), India Strong (Parmar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They moved level freely. Magnanimous (app) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Azrinaz (Neeraj), Trinket (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Pair urged and ended level. Nairobi (Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Jumped out well. Fancy Nancy (Saba), Silver Spring (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US