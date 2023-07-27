HamberMenu
Portofino Bay, Almas and Zarak show out

July 27, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Pune:

Portofino Bay, Almas and Zarak showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (July 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Tarzan (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Believe (S.J. Sunil) 57, 600/43. Easy. Almas (Ranjane) 52, 600/39. Good. Bomber (N.B. Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Kaitlan (Zameer), Harriet (S. Amit) 56, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Sensibility (N. Nadeem), Dream Seller (Ranjane) 53, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Market King (Dashrath), Great Guns (Ranjane) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Portofino Bay (Mosin), Dashmesh Dancer (Aniket) 52, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Verdandi (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Zarak (H.G. Rathod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Lord Murphy (T.S. Jodha), Myrcella (Zeeshan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Key To The Mint (P. Vinod) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well.

