Poor weather curtails Pune races

Pune:

08 January 2021 20:46 IST

In view of incessant rains and poor visibility after the fourth race on Friday (Jan. 8), the stewards of RWITC resolved to cancel the remaining races of the day. The feature event of the day, Homi Mody Trophy, will now be run at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 10).

The results (first four races):

1. GODSPEED PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: WARRIOR CLAN (M.S. Deora) 1, Monk (Zervan) 2, Colosseum (Peter) 3 and Ame (Parmar) 4. 2, 5-1/4 and Sh. 58.05s. Owners: Mr. Adhirajsingh Jodha, Mrs. Kritika Singh & Kr Digvijay Singh Shekhawat rep. Jai Govind Stud Agri Farm. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

Advertising

Advertising

2. FAIR ALWAYS PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 4-y-o only: PENSE’E (Neeraj) 1, Quarencia (Trevor) 2, Rising Sun (Parmar) 3 and Sergio (Zervan) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/2 and Nk. 1m, 10.24s. Owner: Mr. S.M. Ruia. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. GUEST CONNECTIONS PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: SILVER STORM (Santosh G) 1, Melisandre (Bhawani) 2, Moon River (Parmar) 3 and Mandeville (Chouhan) 4. Not run: The Pie. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 4. 2m, 07.17s. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S. Nensey. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

4. DESERT LIGHTNING PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MAJESTIC WARRIOR (Kaviraj) 1, Oui Sauvage (Neeraj) 2, Princess Annabel (Bhawani) 3 and Barack (Kirtish Bhagat) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 26.11s. Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad rep. Chetak Horse Racing Pvt Ltd, M/s. N. Prem Kumar & Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.