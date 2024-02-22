Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million to be run on Feb. 25

February 22, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MUMBAI:

All roads will lead to the Mahalaxmi Race Course for the 35th running of the Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million (Gr. 1) (PBMM), which will be part of an eight-card event, on Februray 25 (Sunday).

The PBMM aka ‘Juvenile Derby’, that determines the top juvenile in the country, has a prize money ₹1.5 crore with a winner’s purse being ₹90 lakh.

The Poonawalla family and the Soho House Mumbai will showcase food, drinks and entertainment under the floodlights.

Every entrant to the members and first enclosures will be eligible for a lucky draw to win a bumper prize of a Toyota Glanza Car among other prizes. All one has to do is to predict the first four placings in the PBMM.

Among the 11 contenders vying for the honours, Malesh Narredu’s colt Dash, who has won two races from two starts, maintains his winning form as evidenced by his track performances and should have a say at the finish.

Of the three contenders contesting from trainer Pesi Shroff’s yard, The Panther, who won the Breeders’ Produce Stakes, retains his form and may score over his rivals. Stablemates Jade and Fiorentini have also won a race each are in good shape to fight for the honours.

Bengaluru-based trainer Rajesh Narredu’s Excellent Lass, who has won a race in a close finish, can cause an upset.

